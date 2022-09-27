ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having a food drive

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having their Feed Seniors Now food and funds drive benefiting their weekend meal program. The LMOW is currently serving 500 people on a weekly basis; this is 42% more than this time last year. The final food drive is Saturday, October 1 at local Walmart’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Get more information at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Marsha Sharp and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound access road on Marsha Sharp and I-27. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 6 p.m. So far only minor injuries have been reported. Motorists should be aware that the I-27 exit...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The South Plains Fair and 4-H Clubs

LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by the Barnyard and pet the animals at the South Plains Fair. You can also get more information on the 4-H Clubs in Lubbock. For more information, go to lubbock.agrilife.org or call 806-775-1740.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found inside a vehicle in an alleyway in Central Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 4:00 p.m., officers were called to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department where a car was reported blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. When officers arrived they found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead inside the vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence. LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 29th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 55°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. A calm night is in store for the South Plains. Clouds are...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral date set for former Lubbock Councilman, T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for Lubbock pioneer T.J. Patterson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post from Patterson’s daughter Shelia Patterson-Harris. The post said the funeral will be located at the Broadway Church of Christ in...
LUBBOCK, TX

