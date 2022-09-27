Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
KCBD
Atmos working to repair gas leak at Hickory & Detroit in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos crews are working to repair a gas leak at Hickory & Detroit in Levelland. Traffic has been detoured to ensure a safe zone while they work. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having a food drive
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having their Feed Seniors Now food and funds drive benefiting their weekend meal program. The LMOW is currently serving 500 people on a weekly basis; this is 42% more than this time last year. The final food drive is Saturday, October 1 at local Walmart’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Get more information at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Marsha Sharp and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound access road on Marsha Sharp and I-27. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 6 p.m. So far only minor injuries have been reported. Motorists should be aware that the I-27 exit...
KCBD
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 114. The crash occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night. The pedestrian was walking east on Highway 114 away from his parked...
everythinglubbock.com
The South Plains Fair and 4-H Clubs
LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by the Barnyard and pet the animals at the South Plains Fair. You can also get more information on the 4-H Clubs in Lubbock. For more information, go to lubbock.agrilife.org or call 806-775-1740.
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
KCBD
Police investigating Central Lubbock homicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found inside a vehicle in an alleyway in Central Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 4:00 p.m., officers were called to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department where a car was reported blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. When officers arrived they found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead inside the vehicle.
KCBD
SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence. LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 29th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 55°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. A calm night is in store for the South Plains. Clouds are...
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral date set for former Lubbock Councilman, T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for Lubbock pioneer T.J. Patterson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post from Patterson’s daughter Shelia Patterson-Harris. The post said the funeral will be located at the Broadway Church of Christ in...
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
Comments / 0