Hayden Panettiere Confesses Giving Up Custody Of Her Daughter Was 'The Most Heartbreaking Thing I've Ever Had To Do In My Life'

Hayden Panettiere recalled the moment she had to give up custody of her daughter, Kaya , whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko — and how she hopes to never go through that again.

"You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad," Adrienne Banfield Norris asked the actress on a new episode of Red Table Talk .

"At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion," the blonde beauty shared. "If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said OK that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

"Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting. I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life," she continued, adding that the "papers were to give [Klitschko] full custody."

The Hollywood star had a plan to "go to work on myself," but it didn't end up working out.

"I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her but that didn't happen," she said.

As OK! previously reported, Panettiere sent her daughter to live with the athlete in Ukraine , as she battled an alcohol and opioid addiction.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," she recalled. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was OK, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her."

Now that the Nashville alum is sober and making a comeback in Hollywood, she couldn't be happier spending time with her tot.

"I was just with her. She’s just an amazing child. She’s smart, and she’s funny, and for whatever reason, she still loves me," she said, adding that she is "a happy kid open to a huge world . And she has more love than anybody I’ve ever met."