ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hayden Panettiere Confesses Giving Up Custody Of Her Daughter Was 'The Most Heartbreaking Thing I've Ever Had To Do In My Life'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob4IX_0iC77OTl00
mega

Hayden Panettiere recalled the moment she had to give up custody of her daughter, Kaya , whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko — and how she hopes to never go through that again.

"You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad," Adrienne Banfield Norris asked the actress on a new episode of Red Table Talk .

"At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion," the blonde beauty shared. "If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said OK that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdZ69_0iC77OTl00
mega

"Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting. I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life," she continued, adding that the "papers were to give [Klitschko] full custody."

The Hollywood star had a plan to "go to work on myself," but it didn't end up working out.

"I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her but that didn't happen," she said.

As OK! previously reported, Panettiere sent her daughter to live with the athlete in Ukraine , as she battled an alcohol and opioid addiction.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," she recalled. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was OK, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0Bok_0iC77OTl00
mega

HAYDEN PANETTIERE 'CAN’T SEEM TO QUIT' ABUSIVE EX BRIAN HICKERSON, FRIENDS & FAMILY ARE 'AFRAID HISTORY IS GOING TO REPEAT ITSELF'

Now that the Nashville alum is sober and making a comeback in Hollywood, she couldn't be happier spending time with her tot.

"I was just with her. She’s just an amazing child. She’s smart, and she’s funny, and for whatever reason, she still loves me," she said, adding that she is "a happy kid open to a huge world . And she has more love than anybody I’ve ever met."

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression

The actress gets candid in a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with postpartum depression and the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about her condition and whether her ex Wladimir Klitschko recognized her struggles. In the early weeks after giving birth to their daughter Kaya, now 7, Panettiere began...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere details her, Wladimir Klitschko’s current custody arrangement

Hayden Panettiere described her and Wladimir Klitschko’s custody arrangement of daughter Kaya — and her “hope” that it will change. Since the former boxer obtained full custody of the now-7-year-old in 2018, the little one has “never been back to California,” Panettiere told the “Red Table Talk” co-hosts on Wednesday. The “Remember the Titans” star noted that she has “seen” her daughter, who lived in Ukraine until she was taken “elsewhere because it was dangerous” when Russia invaded. “I go over there. … I wish there was more of a bringing her to visit,” the “Nashville” alum, 33, said. However, the actress has not...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hickerson
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Say They Struggled to Get Their On-Screen Kiss Right

There are no actors working today who better exemplify peak Hollywood charisma than George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Put these two old friends in a room together and the chemistry is just bouncing off the walls, messing with the electric lights, and making everybody's hair frizz up. So when they told the New York Times in a duo interview promoting their new rom-com that it took months to get their on-screen kiss right—I simply do not believe it.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Her Ex Is Preventing Him From Communicating With His Half-Brother

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is enduring more hardships in the wake of the actress' untimely death. After the mom-of-two passed away in a fiery car crash last month, Homer, 20, went to court to try and gain control of her estate since she didn't have a will. Now, new documents show that he's having trouble talking to his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, because of Heche's ex, James Tupper.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

129K+
Followers
3K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy