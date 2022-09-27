Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says
Evidence suggests the 15-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday shootout with deputies along the 15 Freeway in Victorville after she was the subject of an Amber Alert "was a participant" in that shootout, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. The Sheriff's update on the case -- a domestic violence...
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
vvng.com
2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Adelanto. It happened at about 4:12 pm, on September 28, 2022, in the area of Chamberlaine Way and Bellflower Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the preliminary info is two gunshot victims but...
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
SFGate
A 70-mile crime scene: Terrifying pursuit, freeway gun battle end in father, daughter dead
LOS ANGELES — Authorities had been looking for Anthony Graziano and his teenage daughter Savannah for nearly 24 hours when his Nissan Frontier pickup was spotted Tuesday morning near Barstow. Graziano was a suspect in the killing of his estranged wife, and authorities had issued an Amber Alert for...
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Suspect and 15-year-old killed during I-15 freeway shootout in Hesperia
UPDATE @ 4:30 PM — During a 4:00 pm, press conference San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Barstow deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 395 and Highway 58 where the vehicle was seen. Arriving deputies encountered the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The suspect shot at deputies putting several rounds through the windshield of the patrol unit. The pursuit continued onto Highway 58 before entering the I-15 freeway, in the Lenwood area.
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire in Jurupa Hills area of Fontana on Sept. 25 was caused by reckless driver, police say
The Fontana Police Department has identified the cause of a small brush fire in the Jurupa Hills area on Sept. 25 — a reckless driver who decided to ignore the “No Trespassing” sign. While he was off-roading, the male driver’s vehicle became stuck on the hill south...
Homeless man sought in beating of 74-year-old security guard at Pomona shopping center parking lot
Police are searching for a homeless man accused of attacking and beating a 74-year-old security guard in Pomona.
Man driving vehicle matching Amber Alert description killed in police shootout
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a gunfight with police after the vehicle he was driving matched the description of the vehicle in an Amber Alert. 911 received a call about a suspect vehicle in an Amber Alert that was spotted in Barstow, according to the San Bernardino […]
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
CA slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
vvng.com
2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.
vvng.com
Motorcyclist from Hesperia killed in crash on Summit Valley Road Wednesday morning
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old male motorcyclist from Hesperia was killed in an early morning crash Wednesday morning in Hesperia. It happened on September 28, 2022, at about 5:30 am, on Summit Valley Road, just south of Silverwood Street and Trout Street. According to the California Highway Patrol...
thecatseye.org
Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
z1077fm.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley – Investigation launched
Two men were shot and killed on Saturday, September 24th in Lucerne Valley. According to the sheriff’s press release – Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds near the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road around 9:22pm on Saturday (Sept 24). Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
