ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
vvng.com

2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Adelanto. It happened at about 4:12 pm, on September 28, 2022, in the area of Chamberlaine Way and Bellflower Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the preliminary info is two gunshot victims but...
ADELANTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

UPDATE: Suspect and 15-year-old killed during I-15 freeway shootout in Hesperia

UPDATE @ 4:30 PM — During a 4:00 pm, press conference San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Barstow deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 395 and Highway 58 where the vehicle was seen. Arriving deputies encountered the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The suspect shot at deputies putting several rounds through the windshield of the patrol unit. The pursuit continued onto Highway 58 before entering the I-15 freeway, in the Lenwood area.
HESPERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA
vvng.com

2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
thecatseye.org

Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley – Investigation launched

Two men were shot and killed on Saturday, September 24th in Lucerne Valley. According to the sheriff’s press release – Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds near the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road around 9:22pm on Saturday (Sept 24). Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy