APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.

