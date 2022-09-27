Alabama looked dominant through two quarters against Arkansas on Saturday. But it’s far from the story any Crimson Tide fans will be following throughout the second half. During the second quarter, quarterback Bryce Young left the game against the Razorbacks as he appeared to be favoring his right shoulder. Young slammed his helmet on the sidelines as he entered the medical tent as backup quarterback Jalen Milroe took over.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO