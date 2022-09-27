ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s keys to victory for matchup against Arkansas

The setting for Alabama’s fourth game is Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama cruised to a 52-3 victory in its 2020 meeting against the Razorbacks on the road, en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship. Since then, Arkansas has changed the culture of its program under Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks finished last season at 9-4 and are 3-1 right now. Arkansas and its fans believe it can win any game on its schedule.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Predictions

Alabama football will hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 38 –...
All eyes on Bryce Young’s injury as Alabama leads Arkansas at the half

Alabama looked dominant through two quarters against Arkansas on Saturday. But it’s far from the story any Crimson Tide fans will be following throughout the second half. During the second quarter, quarterback Bryce Young left the game against the Razorbacks as he appeared to be favoring his right shoulder. Young slammed his helmet on the sidelines as he entered the medical tent as backup quarterback Jalen Milroe took over.
Jahmyr Gibbs and Jalen Milroe propel Alabama to victory over Arkansas

Alabama’s victory over Arkansas came at a cost, but Nick Saban’s team found a way to win. Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback, suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. He went into the locker room and did not return to the game. Young watched the game from the sideline as Jalen Milroe played the entire second half.
Alabama down a veteran OL and DL ahead of Arkansas game

Alabama down a veteran OL and DL ahead of Arkansas game https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/01/alabama-down-veteran-ol-dl-arkansas-game/">. Alabama football is down a couple of players for Saturday’s meeting against Arkansas. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that veteran defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe did not travel to Arkansas for the matchup. *Get...
Alabama QB Bryce Young injured in first half against Arkansas

After Alabama appeared to be figuring things out offensively it may have suffered a monumental step back Saturday against Arkansas. During the second quarter of action, quarterback Bryce Young appeared to injure his right shoulder during a third-down incompletion. The Heisman Trophy winner headed to the sidelines where he immediately...
Nick Saban offers injury update on Bryce Young following Arkansas game

During the second quarter of Alabama’s game against Arkansas, quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury where he would need to be taken to the Crimson Tide’s locker room. Young, who was visibly frustrated, was later considered questionable to return to action but was ultimately...
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes to play on ESPN

Justice Haynes and Buford will square off against Collins Hill Friday live on ESPN2. Haynes and the Wolves are undefeated heading into the matchup. The Alabama commit is having a great season so far with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries through five games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST for Friday’s game.
Where Alabama commits play this week

Alabama football commits are pushing through the halfway point of the high school football season. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Thursday, Sept. 29. Where:...
Alabama coaches show love to in-state 4-Star DE Malik Blocton during latest visit

Malik Blocton felt love from Alabama’s coaches during his recent visit to UA Saturday. Blocton attends Pike Road High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He currently holds 25 D1 offers, including offers from Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. The junior is having a breakout season for the Patriots, and his offer list is expected to grow as a result.
