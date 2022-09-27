ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Best Golf Watches Available Now

So you're a golfer, and you want to up your game. Whether you're talking about your on-course performance or country-club style, a watch can help you with that. What kind of watch you're looking for depends on the kind of golfer you are, your individual needs and, of course, your tastes. For the data-oriented athlete, there are smartwatches with GPS that can help you hone your skills and lower your scores. But if you're a golfer who simply wants a watch that's appropriate for your interests and lifestyle, there are watches eminently appropriate for that, too.
GOLF
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes aren’t ‘too far away’ from first win ahead of ‘epic’ Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes are “not too far away” from a first win of the season as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend. The eight-time constructors’ champions are yet to taste victory in 2022 and with just six races to go, the Silver Arrows are looking to avoid their first winless season since 2011. Hamilton himself has a record to maintain too, having won a race in each of his previous 15 seasons in F1, yet has not been top of the podium in the previous 16 Grands Prix this year. But Hamilton, a four-time winner in...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Nike Shoes#2018 Berlin Marathon#Kenyan

Comments / 0

Community Policy