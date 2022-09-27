ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Greece proposes European fund to address soaring gas prices

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFtSe_0iC77Dlm00

ATHENS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Greece has proposed a multibillion-euro European fund partly financed by a gas levy on power producers to support households and businesses struggling with soaring energy costs and help Europe replace Russian gas, its energy ministry said on Tuesday.

To mitigate the impact of sky-rocketing gas and power prices on European consumers and industries following the war in Ukraine, the European Commission, so far, has proposed several emergency EU measures, including windfall profit levies on energy firms and cuts in electricity use.

EU countries are negotiating those proposals and aim to approve them when EU energy ministers meet on Friday. read more

In a letter addressed to European Commission's Vice-President Frans Timmermans and EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has proposed a special levy of 10 euros per megawatt hour on gas consumed by electricity producers.

A total annual revenue of some 9 billion euros could be collected by EU countries through that fee and help Europe get a cheap loan of around 80 billion euros by the European Investment Bank to set up the proposed fund, the letter said.

The fund would aid energy companies struggling with high costs to secure alternative fuel supplies to replace Russian gas, vulnerable households and small and medium-sized firms.

It could also support investments in alternative fuels, such as biomethane and green hydrogen, in energy efficiency and in the upgrade of gas infrastructure to help Europe wean off Russian gas.

Greece has spent over 9 billion euros to power subsidies and other measures since last September to help its consumers and businesses pay their power and gas bills.

But state budgets were not enough to deal with the energy crisis and the most effective response should be a European one, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Greece has also strongly advocated a price cap both on pipeline and liquefied natural gas.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadri Simson
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Frans Timmermans
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#The European Commission#European Commission#Eu Energy#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukrainians flee from Russian annexation - while they still can

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - "It's funny. Nobody voted, yet the results are in," laughed Lyubomir Boyko, 43, from Golo Pristan, a village in Russian-occupied Kherson province as he waited on Wednesday outside a United Nations aid office with his family at a refugee reception centre.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

610K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy