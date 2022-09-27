ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin informs Russian parliament of plan to annex Ukrainian regions

(Reuters) - The head of Russia's lower chamber of parliament said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had notified the house about plans to admit four regions of Ukraine into Russia - a technical step towards Russia's annexation of the territories. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a key Putin ally,...
Russia vetoes UN bid against Ukraine annexations as China abstains

Russia on Friday vetoed a Western bid at the UN Security Council to condemn its annexations of Ukrainian territory but found no support, with China and India abstaining. "Not a single other member of this Council recognizes Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
