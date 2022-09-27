‘Me at 60 is better than most at 100′: Micah Parsons drops truth bomb on playing sick in Cowboys’ win over Giants

Read full article on original website
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
Andy Dalton ready to hunt after Saints’ Jameis Winston status update for Week 4 vs. Vikings
Red Rifle is ready to hunt! New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries, hasn’t been able to take the practice field yet in preparation for a Week 4 date with the Minnesota Vikings in London. Well, it appears that lack of practice could result in Winston sitting out the contest- and Andy Dalton starting under center for the Saints.
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals
The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers icon Clay Matthews gets real on huge regret amid retirement news
Clay Matthews is one of the most beloved players of all time by Green Bay Packers fans. The feeling is mutual. In fact, Matthews admitted that one of his biggest regrets is not being able to retire from football as a member of the Packers. Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN:
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4
The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
3 reasons Josh McDaniels could be on the hot seat already if Raiders lose in Week 4 vs. Broncos
After three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, there is only one out of 32 teams that’s 0-3. It’s the Las Vegas Raiders. And it’s not like the Raiders are bereft of talent. They ended last season as a playoff team and added stars like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones this offseason. So, what’s the big difference between last season and this one? First-year head coach Josh McDaniels. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator hasn’t figured out a winning formula yet for his new team, and if the Raiders Week 4 game against the division rival Denver Broncos ends in a loss, the fire Josh McDaniels call will only get louder. Here are three of the biggest reasons McDaniels could be on the hot seat already if Raiders lose in Week 4 vs. Broncos.
Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady. The latest installment of the quarterback rivalry is nearly upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Sunday Night Football clash. It’s an entertaining rivalry, but there might be a more impressive one still raging on. Brady vs. Father Time. […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones injury saga takes another twist ahead of Patriots-Packers game
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Packers in Green Bay this weekend. However, it is still unclear whether or not they will have Mac Jones under center. Jones is listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar reported that the QB was at practice on Friday. It should be mentioned that Lazar said Jones was mainly performing stationary throws.
Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4
Fantasy football managers have been thrilled through three weeks with their selection of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But St. Brown owners are going to have make other plans on Sunday. The Lions receiver has officially been ruled out for the Week 4 game against the Seahawks. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is […] The post Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
