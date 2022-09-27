Memphis, Penny Hardaway Avoid Major Penalties in NCAA Probe

The lengthy investigation ended in a fairly anticlimactic manner on Tuesday.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) ruled Tuesday that the University of Memphis men’s basketball program committed multiple Level II violations and Level III violations during a period of time in 2019 and ’20.

However, the team and coach Penny Hardaway avoided major sanctions as the Tigers will not be subjected to any postseason ban and Hardaway will not be suspended for his involvement in the violations.

Memphis received a $5,000 fine and three years of probation, according to the IARP’s Tuesday ruling . The basketball team must also vacate its win from the game that former center James Wiseman participated in on Nov. 5, 2019.

The NCAA first sent its notice of allegations to the program in July 2021, listing seven separate violations . The notice stated that Hardaway “failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men’s basketball program.”

The probe began with questions about the eligibility of Wiseman, now a member of the NBA’s Warriors. The scope of the investigation expanded into other areas of the Memphis program, including Hardaway’s actions and the entire athletic department.

After the case spanned two-and-a-half years, Memphis will begin its probation period on Tuesday. The disciplinary period will end on Sept. 26, 2025.

