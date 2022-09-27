ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Sets Guinness Book Record for Make-A-Wish Grants

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The WWE star granted his 650th wish back in July.

John Cena has a record 13 WWE Championships, and now holds a special new record that has nothing to do with how he competes in the wrestling ring.

Cena officially holds the title for granting the most Make-A-Wish wishes with 650 since 2002. The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed the news last week.

He granted his 650th wish on July 19 of this year.

Needless to say, the WWE star has made a lot of kids’ dreams come true just by spending time with them.

Cena often brings his championship belts with him when he meets the children. He’s won the WWE Championship 13 times, the World Heavyweight Championship title three times and has won and five United States Championship titles.

This isn’t the first time Cena has made news with the foundation. The wrestler-turned-actor also granted Make-A-Wish’s 1000th wish back in 2012.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant wishes for children ages 2 through 18 who have critical illnesses. The non-profit organization allows the children a chance to meet their favorite celebrity, go to an event of their choice or grant a gift to someone else.

The organization noted that Cena is by far the most requested celebrity. The 45-year-old is the only person who has fulfilled over 200 wishes in the foundation’s 42-year history.

