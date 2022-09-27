ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Outdoors: Michigan archery season opens with new harvest reporting rules in place

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtj9y_0iC76fKD00

Hunters are regularly reminded to make themselves aware of any changes in the rules and guidelines that govern the sport well before they face the butterflies that accompany Opening Day.

For Michigan's archery deer hunters, there is one big change they can't afford to miss since that season opens Saturday.

For the first time, white-tailed deer hunters in the Great Lakes State will be required to report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources via the mdnr-elicense.com/harvestreport website or the mobile app.

Michigan has historically used hunter surveys collected following the conclusion of the deer hunting seasons to estimate the deer harvest. The data gathered through the surveys allowed MDNR wildlife biologists to get a good handle on the harvest numbers in each county, and in the different phases of deer season (archery, firearm, muzzleloader, special hunts).

But hunter participation in the survey process had fallen off dramatically, making accurate harvest estimates tougher to calculate. The MDNR received responses to about 75 percent of the surveys it mailed out in 2000, but just one-third of the surveys were returned in 2021.

“These lower response rates create more uncertainty with our primary estimate,” commented Chad Stewart, deer, elk, and moose management specialist with the MDNR. “We feel it’s important to have confident harvest estimates to make the best, most informed management decisions for one of our most prized natural resources.”

Stewart said hunters will have 72 hours to report their harvest, and he added that during the test of the new reporting method last year, most hunters were able to complete the reporting process in about five minutes. It took a bit longer when a buck was harvested, due to the additional information regarding antler points. Stewart said that when hunters used the reporting system a second time, the process was a breeze.

The MDNR will continue to utilize the deer hunter harvest survey, but it will be reduced in scale. Stewart added that the new reporting system will allow hunters to look at a dashboard and follow the daily progress of the deer harvest around the state. The site will make available the total harvest, the county-by-county harvest, the harvest for each phase of the season, and the daily harvest.

“Additionally, our state will be able to tie harvest to individual licenses, which is a feature we’ve been unable to incorporate previously,” Stewart said. “This means we’ll have a better understanding of how many hunters are using one of their combination license tags to take an antlerless deer in the archery season.”

Stewart said the reporting system will give him and the team of biologists at MDNR more specific data on the buck harvest, since button bucks, bucks with shed antlers, and bucks with antlers less than three inches long were all reported as “antlerless deer” in the past. “We have never been able to fully quantify the values for any of them (in the previous system),” he said.

The new reporting system will also supply biologists with vitally important data on disease in the state's deer herd. When hunters report that they have harvested a deer in one of the designated disease monitoring areas, they will receive information on how to voluntarily submit their deer for testing. Biologists are testing for chronic wasting disease or bovine tuberculosis.

Stewart gives the change in Michigan's reporting system a strong endorsement. “Overall, this change will result in a faster understanding of how the season is going, offer more opportunities for interpreting the impacts of management decisions and provide more flexibility for disease monitoring options with its integrated design,” he said.

The first phase of Michigan's archery season for white-tailed deer runs from Saturday through Nov. 14, with a two-week break while the firearm season takes place from Nov. 15 to 30. The archery season resumes on Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 1. The muzzleloader season runs Dec, 2-11, with a late antlerless firearm season taking place Dec. 12 through Jan. 1.

Comments / 7

Related
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

See Northern Michigan’s Amazing Fall Colors From a Drone

It's that time of year when Michigan's leaves change and begin to off their vibrant fall colors. The changing of the leaves is awesome no matter where you live in Michigan but if you're in Northern Michigan this time of year, it's jaw-dropping. That's why the Upper Peninsula was recently voted as the best place to see fall colors in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
wrif.com

Michigan Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How

Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas, Virginia and the East Coast this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. But, will Hurricane Ian’s aftermath have any impact on Michigan? As it turns out, yes it will, but it’s not what you think.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan deer hunters must report kills online

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#New Harvest#Deer Hunting#Deer Antlers#Mdnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy