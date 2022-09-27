Outdoors: Michigan archery season opens with new harvest reporting rules in place

Hunters are regularly reminded to make themselves aware of any changes in the rules and guidelines that govern the sport well before they face the butterflies that accompany Opening Day.

For Michigan's archery deer hunters, there is one big change they can't afford to miss since that season opens Saturday.

For the first time, white-tailed deer hunters in the Great Lakes State will be required to report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources via the mdnr-elicense.com/harvestreport website or the mobile app.

Michigan has historically used hunter surveys collected following the conclusion of the deer hunting seasons to estimate the deer harvest. The data gathered through the surveys allowed MDNR wildlife biologists to get a good handle on the harvest numbers in each county, and in the different phases of deer season (archery, firearm, muzzleloader, special hunts).

But hunter participation in the survey process had fallen off dramatically, making accurate harvest estimates tougher to calculate. The MDNR received responses to about 75 percent of the surveys it mailed out in 2000, but just one-third of the surveys were returned in 2021.

“These lower response rates create more uncertainty with our primary estimate,” commented Chad Stewart, deer, elk, and moose management specialist with the MDNR. “We feel it’s important to have confident harvest estimates to make the best, most informed management decisions for one of our most prized natural resources.”

Stewart said hunters will have 72 hours to report their harvest, and he added that during the test of the new reporting method last year, most hunters were able to complete the reporting process in about five minutes. It took a bit longer when a buck was harvested, due to the additional information regarding antler points. Stewart said that when hunters used the reporting system a second time, the process was a breeze.

The MDNR will continue to utilize the deer hunter harvest survey, but it will be reduced in scale. Stewart added that the new reporting system will allow hunters to look at a dashboard and follow the daily progress of the deer harvest around the state. The site will make available the total harvest, the county-by-county harvest, the harvest for each phase of the season, and the daily harvest.

“Additionally, our state will be able to tie harvest to individual licenses, which is a feature we’ve been unable to incorporate previously,” Stewart said. “This means we’ll have a better understanding of how many hunters are using one of their combination license tags to take an antlerless deer in the archery season.”

Stewart said the reporting system will give him and the team of biologists at MDNR more specific data on the buck harvest, since button bucks, bucks with shed antlers, and bucks with antlers less than three inches long were all reported as “antlerless deer” in the past. “We have never been able to fully quantify the values for any of them (in the previous system),” he said.

The new reporting system will also supply biologists with vitally important data on disease in the state's deer herd. When hunters report that they have harvested a deer in one of the designated disease monitoring areas, they will receive information on how to voluntarily submit their deer for testing. Biologists are testing for chronic wasting disease or bovine tuberculosis.

Stewart gives the change in Michigan's reporting system a strong endorsement. “Overall, this change will result in a faster understanding of how the season is going, offer more opportunities for interpreting the impacts of management decisions and provide more flexibility for disease monitoring options with its integrated design,” he said.

The first phase of Michigan's archery season for white-tailed deer runs from Saturday through Nov. 14, with a two-week break while the firearm season takes place from Nov. 15 to 30. The archery season resumes on Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 1. The muzzleloader season runs Dec, 2-11, with a late antlerless firearm season taking place Dec. 12 through Jan. 1.