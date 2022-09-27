ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rocket Companies. The company has an average price target of $8.5 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $6.50.
Expert Ratings for UiPath

UiPath PATH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UiPath has an average price target of $19.97 with a high of $37.50 and a low of $14.00.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ingredion Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ingredion INGR. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. On Wednesday, Ingredion will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 71 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Analyst Ratings for SVB Finl Gr

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SVB Finl Gr SIVB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $522.46 versus the current price of SVB Finl Gr at $340.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Expert Ratings for Freshpet

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Freshpet FRPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyzing General Motors's Short Interest

General Motors's GM short percent of float has risen 17.31% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.68 million shares sold short, which is 1.83% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Peering Into American Airlines Group's Recent Short Interest

American Airlines Group's AAL short percent of float has risen 3.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 80.14 million shares sold short, which is 13.9% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
