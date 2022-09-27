ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Hand’s covered archways to disappear from Atlantic Avenue

As Delray Beach considers a proposal for a new historic district downtown, the city continues to lose potentially historic properties along Atlantic Avenue. In August, the new owner of the Hand’s building at 325 E. Atlantic Ave. sought approval to remove the building’s arcade and the angled entranceways of the storefront to make them flush, and the City Commission unanimously allowed the changes.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Restaurant Review: DVASH

Nowadays, thanks to social media, we can easily find well-executed, exhilarating dishes that aren’t necessarily prepared by a renowned chef in a massive metropolis. Smaller businesses can reach a wide audience with just a few clicks—word-of-mouth recommendations at a higher and faster level. I love supporting small family-owned restaurants and had seen several posts about a Mediterranean restaurant in West Boca tucked away in a Publix strip mall. So I ventured out to dine at DVASH.
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled

MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...

