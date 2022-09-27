Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
bocaratontribune.com
Local Personal Injury Attorney Stepped Up to the $10,000 Challenge in the Drive to Get a Marching Band from Riviera Beach to London
Gary Lesser, Managing Partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, PLLC and President of The Florida Bar, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday. The band from Riviera Beach is the only community marching band in the United States to receive an invite...
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray Beach
This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.
wlrn.org
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
floridaweekly.com
Hurricane Ian: Clematis by night scrubbed, schools closed; see full open, closed list in Palm Beach County
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton. More on Hurricane Ian: Major damage at Kings Point near Delray Beach possibly caused by tornado Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
thewestsidegazette.com
New Reform School Board Focused on Student Achievement, Changing District Culture and Making Tough Decisions
In less than 45 days, I have been able to work collegially with this new reform board leading Broward County Public Schools to do some amazing things for our students, families and local taxpayers. Great things are happening across the district, but we also continue to identify issues and I will address them head on.
Cars Flipped & Other Damage At Senior Community Near Delray Beach
Cars were flipped over and damage was done to at least one apartment building at King's Point near Delray Beach.
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Hand’s covered archways to disappear from Atlantic Avenue
As Delray Beach considers a proposal for a new historic district downtown, the city continues to lose potentially historic properties along Atlantic Avenue. In August, the new owner of the Hand’s building at 325 E. Atlantic Ave. sought approval to remove the building’s arcade and the angled entranceways of the storefront to make them flush, and the City Commission unanimously allowed the changes.
Hurricane Ian: Find rescheduled dates for Week 6 football cancellations in Palm Beach County
Hurricane Ian's stay in Florida has made for a quiet week in Palm Beach County's high school sports scene. While all Palm Beach County School District schools and district offices will reopen Friday, previously scheduled athletic competitions will not take place. ...
New restaurant, three stores in, one longtime eatery out at Mall at Wellington Green
WELLINGTON — One Cuban-inspired café and three stores selling jewelry, sneakers and health supplements are in at the Mall at Wellington Green — and a longtime restaurant is out. The Ford Garage restaurant closed this month. It made the announcement by posting a sign on the the...
bocamag.com
Restaurant Review: DVASH
Nowadays, thanks to social media, we can easily find well-executed, exhilarating dishes that aren’t necessarily prepared by a renowned chef in a massive metropolis. Smaller businesses can reach a wide audience with just a few clicks—word-of-mouth recommendations at a higher and faster level. I love supporting small family-owned restaurants and had seen several posts about a Mediterranean restaurant in West Boca tucked away in a Publix strip mall. So I ventured out to dine at DVASH.
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian
Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
Delray Beach parking-lot activist makes her plea for cart-return etiquette
And now, a public service announcement from Marianne Regan of Delray Beach about carelessly abandoned grocery store carts: (Cue the Sarah McLachlan abused dog music) Flori-duh strikes again: Bicycle drive-by...
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled
MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...
