Opportunity Development Centers, Inc. expands services to Merrill

A private nonprofit agency that offers a range of services to empower people with disabilities will expand its offerings in Merrill, according to a news release.

Opportunity Development Centers, Inc., will begin providing Employment and Community/Day Services in the Merrill community as of Oct. 3.

An informational meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Park City Credit Union, 501 S Pine Ridge Ave., Merrill. Julie Strenn, President/CEO will provide an overview of ODC and the services that will be offered at 6 p.m.

“Expanding into Merrill is a natural extension of the services we already provide in the Wausau area. We are excited to create solutions to meet the needs in the Merrill area,” Strenn said. “We look forward to building relationships in the Merrill community and help each individual live their best life.”

The organization operates in 12 Wisconsin counties and has served central and north central Wisconsin since 1965. ODC’s mission is to “empower people with disabilities to achieve their work and life goals.”

To that end, the organization offers services such as employment assistance, school transition, daily living skills, day services, long-term support for children, mental health services, housing counseling and more, with physical locations in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Marshfield.

ODC will begin providing services at a temporary location. Strenn said the Merrill community has already been supportive of its efforts.

“Thanks to St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, we have a temporary location to begin providing services until we secure a permanent location,” she said.

For more information or questions about the event, contact Mindy Reiman at 715-323-4887 or mreiman@odcinc.com.

