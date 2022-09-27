ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Opportunity Development Centers, Inc. expands services to Merrill

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FY15_0iC743zY00

Wausau Pilot & Review

A private nonprofit agency that offers a range of services to empower people with disabilities will expand its offerings in Merrill, according to a news release.

Opportunity Development Centers, Inc., will begin providing Employment and Community/Day Services in the Merrill community as of Oct. 3.

An informational meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Park City Credit Union, 501 S Pine Ridge Ave., Merrill. Julie Strenn, President/CEO will provide an overview of ODC and the services that will be offered at 6 p.m.

“Expanding into Merrill is a natural extension of the services we already provide in the Wausau area. We are excited to create solutions to meet the needs in the Merrill area,” Strenn said. “We look forward to building relationships in the Merrill community and help each individual live their best life.”

The organization operates in 12 Wisconsin counties and has served central and north central Wisconsin since 1965. ODC’s mission is to “empower people with disabilities to achieve their work and life goals.”

To that end, the organization offers services such as employment assistance, school transition, daily living skills, day services, long-term support for children, mental health services, housing counseling and more, with physical locations in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Marshfield.

ODC will begin providing services at a temporary location. Strenn said the Merrill community has already been supportive of its efforts.

“Thanks to St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, we have a temporary location to begin providing services until we secure a permanent location,” she said.

For more information or questions about the event, contact Mindy Reiman at 715-323-4887 or mreiman@odcinc.com.

To submit a news release for publication consideration, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. For sponsorship and advertising opportunities, email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

American Legion Patriot Day Awards

The Patriot Day awards ceremony was held by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 at Bunkers in Wausau on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Post annually recognizes individuals and businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to serving either the public or veteran organizations throughout the year. This year’s recipients are:
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau to add fire department staffing with federal grant funding

The City Council on Tuesday approved a measure that would allow the Wausau Fire Department funding to hire nine additional firefighters with a $3.1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. The funding, obtained through a highly competitive grant process, will fully fund the nine hires for...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Students can earn a $500 scholarship during The Branch’s fall session

WAUSAU — Students from a variety of colleges and universities in central Wisconsin will participate in The Branch’s fall session which kicks off on Saturday, October 8 at Northcentral Technical College’s Wausau campus. The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The Branch teaches collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking as teams work on challenges sponsored by local businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Merrill, WI
Society
Merrill, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau’s Grand Theater adopts new security screening system

Beginning October 3 with the sold-out Tom Segura show, The Grand Theater in Wausau is implementing a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering, according to a news release issued Thursday. This updated policy and process will be familiar to anyone who has attended major sporting...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosaic and Wausau’s YWCA Unite Missions as One Organization

The Steering Committee of Mosaic and the Board of Directors of the YWCA Wausau announce and celebrate the joint decision to unite organizational missions, creating one non-profit: Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Together as one, Mosaic will have enhanced capacity to serve and impact the region’s communities and residents.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 28, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Wausau Pilot Review#Odc
WausauPilot

Wausau School District annual meeting approves tax levies, will hire security firm

The Wausau School District on Monday passed eight resolutions, including tax levies for various funds, for the 2022-23 school fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Wausau School Board’s Education and Operations Committee, that preceded the annual meeting of the district, approved hiring a security firm “to conduct a comprehensive school safety and security assessment during the 2022-2023 school year.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Access to clean drinking water shouldn’t be controversial

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WausauPilot

Enjoy music concerts at UW-Stevens Point, UWSP at Marshfield

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts in October at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses. Concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets for performances at Michelsen Hall are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youth and UWSP employees. UWSP students may attend free of charge.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor

Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., was officially installed as the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday before more than 300 Wisconsin education, business and community leaders, faculty, staff and students. Gibson became chancellor in January 2021. This formal inauguration, filled with academic tradition, was postponed until now because of...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

50-50 Factory Outlet to close all stores including Wausau-area location

The 50-50 Factory Outlet chain will shut down all Wisconsin stores soon including the Schofield location, according to company officials. Stores in Eau Claire, Janesville and Fond du Lac will also shutter. 50-50 sells party supplies such as balloons, decorations, toys and novelties, and other related items and has been in business in the area for more than 30 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Veterans, seniors should pay attention to candidates’ voting records

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy