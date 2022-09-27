Read full article on original website
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
How Is The Market Feeling About Marathon Digital Holdings?
Marathon Digital Holdings's MARA short percent of float has risen 17.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.63 million shares sold short, which is 25.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Honeywell Boosts Dividend By 5%
Honeywell International Inc HON Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the Q4 dividend of $1.03 per share, representing a hike of 5% from $0.98. The dividend is payable on December...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reminisces Dow's Largest Single-Day Fall In 2008: Wonders 'If This Could Be Worse'
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has expressed skepticism on the current global economic environment questioning whether it could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. What Happened: The investor, who made his fortune betting against the housing market in the years leading to 2008, shared a link to a...
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
GameStop Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on GameStop. Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
IBM Whale Trades For September 30
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM. Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights
Carnival CCL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 09:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carnival missed estimated earnings by 346.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $3.76 billion from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tilray Brands. The company has an average price target of $3.29 with a high of $4.15 and a low of $2.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond Likely To Face Heat Due To Changing Consumer Spending, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin has reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY. The analyst said the company’s Q2 sales were relatively in-line with its August 31 business update, while adjusted EBIT came in below his and consensus expectations, primarily driven by higher-than-anticipated SG&A.
