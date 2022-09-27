ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essme Right
2d ago

take off the makeup then compare how you look. if a 47 year old looks like she is 24 naturally....that's impressive.....but I'm pretty sure without the makeup, the botox and the fancy clothes......she looks 60. bet on anything. also why do you want to look like a little girl when you're a fully matured woman. take pride in yourself. why would you want to go back to your 20's after you survived them? superficial only gets you so far. all those things you like that you rely off of from your looks, will fade. your mother I'm sure couldn't be looked at seriously with no makeup on because I'm sure her face is all kinds of wrinkled and tired. a person who really takes credit of good health.... doesn't wear what they wear or dress the way they do. confidence and beauty is truly an inner thing. even the people with the prettiest makeup can be extremely ugly.

Love Life
2d ago

Well when you have all that money for face lift, fillers etc., what do you think will happen. Personally, I don’t like fake faces, all that makeup and so on…

Noelia Arkansas
2d ago

She looks like she has had some botox and some facial lifts done on her face lol. Not hating on her at all but remove the make-up and lets see her natural beauty!

Maya Devi

Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
The Independent

Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
Tyla

Tyla

