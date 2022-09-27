Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reflects On Weight Loss Journey: “Hard Work Pay Off”
Kevin Gates says that he was “miserable, fat, and, unhappy” before losing weight since 2019. Kevin Gates reflected on his weight loss journey in a post on Instagram, Tuesday, sharing a video he recorded back in 2019 when he was over 300 pounds. Speaking candidly to his followers, Gates explained the harsh toll his body had been taking on his mental health at the time.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Clarifies Why He Backtracked On Ime Udoka Remarks
Matt Barnes is happy to admit when he’s wrong. At this point, every single NBA fan is aware of Ime Udoka and his extra-marital relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. Udoka cheated on Nia Long with this woman, and now, he will be suspended for the next year. Udoka could face plenty of other penalties, and it is not looking good for his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Allegedly Caught Rory Farrell Leaving Note In His Mailbox
After throwing out a few insults as “jokes,” Rory apparently pulled up & was caught on Akademiks’s security camera. The podcaster beef was real, sort of, when DJ Akademiks and Rory Farrell were going at it. Akademiks recently visited The Breakfast Club to address his unending controversies and the conversation had to include his insults toward Farrell—specifically, shots fired just one year ago.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Snubs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Lakers Starting 5 List
LeBron’s list will cause some debate. Throughout the decades, numerous amazing players have suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. In terms of history, they probably have the greatest set of players in the history of the NBA, and if you are a fan of the team, you have lived through some amazing eras of Lakers basketball.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Once Auctioned Off A Blunt For $10K At A Charity Auction
Actor Seth Rogen opened up about the charitable moment. Snoop Dogg is one of hip hop’s greatest assets. The West Coast legend is known just as much for his love of California and marijuana as he is his music. As a cannabis enthusiast, Snoop was one of the first rappers to have his own strain of marijuana, dubbed the Snoop OG. Last month, the “Gin & Juice” legend reveled that he smokes a whopping 81 blunts a day, seven days a week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL Cool J & More Pay Homage To Coolio
Michelle Pfeiffer, Killer Mike, Ice-T, and more paid tribute to Coolio. Hip-hop is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died at 59 on Wednesday. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that rapper’s passing shortly after the news broke. Posey explained a friend found the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper in the bathroom of at a house in Los Angeles before an ambulance was called.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James’ Favorite Player Growing Up May Surprise You
LeBron went off the board with his pick. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back at training camp where they are looking to improve upon their disastrous campaign from last season. As we have already reported, all of the Lakers’ players seem to be in good spirits, and they even engaged in a three-point contest which is certainly going to improve everyone’s percentages over the long haul.
hotnewhiphop.com
LiAngelo Ball’s Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap
LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend is nine years older than him. LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Roasted After Co-Signing Tory Lanez Album
Twitter was not happy with LeBron. Tory Lanez came through with a 20-track new album for his fans on Friday, called Sorry 4 What. The album has been getting praise from his supporters on social media, although there are plenty of people swearing off the album due to his ongoing shooting case against Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade Blocks Daughter Zaya’s IG Comments “For Mental Health & Privacy”
The proud dad opened up about protecting his 15-year old daughter. Dwyane Wade takes much pride in being a dad. The father of four is never shy about publicly defending and protecting his cubs. When it comes to daughter, Zaya Wade, the 3-time NBA Champion pulls all the stops to make sure she feels safe and secure as she navigates her gender journey.
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher
The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
