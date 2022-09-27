Read full article on original website
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
‘American Horror Story’ season 11 title, release date and cast announced
Details about "American Horror Story" season 11 have finally been released. The new season will be called "American Horror Story: NYC" and is set to premiere Oct. 19.
15 Problematic Reality Shows That Rival The New "Squid Game" Competition Show In Tastelessness
"The 'therapy' sessions were a joke and were just for show while these poor women with low self esteem were preyed upon for entertainment. Just out of a safety and medical perspective…wow."
