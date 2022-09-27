ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 12

mizerbob
4d ago

Wonder if he would be such a braggard about this if it wasn't for the feds giving him all those covid dollars or if it wasn't an election year?

Jmart 67
4d ago

JB says, "Record numbers of unemployment during the scamdemic".... Yet Illinois was able to get out of 17 billion in debt... If this is the case, let EVERYONE draw unemployment.... Illinois could some how come up with hundreds of billions dollars... JB is a scam, Illinois didn't cut spending, all federal bailout from fake covid numbers... I'm voting for Bailey!!!

Kevin Mescall
4d ago

Amazing what can be done 35 days before an election

wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
CBS Chicago

The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
WAND TV

Local planning efforts awarded $10 million in IDOT grants

(WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced more than $10 million has been awarded as 29 local grants for projects and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state. “Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and...
NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies

CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
WAND TV

Another State's Attorney files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) — Moultrie County State's Attorney, Tracy Weaver, has filed an injunction against the SAFE-T Act just days after Vermilion County State's Attorney, Jacqueline M. Lacy, did the same. Weaver expressed concern with the new pre-trial detention rules in the press release announcing her suit that was...
advantagenews.com

Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
Cadrene Heslop

Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300

States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
fox32chicago.com

Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
wmay.com

Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women’s access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
