Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
RH Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on RH. Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.
PETS・
Elon Musk Has An Idea For A New Cologne, But You May Want To Think Twice Before Using It
The world’s richest person has tackled electric vehicles, space travel, underground transportation and other sectors and could have his eyes set on a new category. Here’s the latest. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk could be gearing up to launch a cologne brand in the future.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reminisces Dow's Largest Single-Day Fall In 2008: Wonders 'If This Could Be Worse'
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has expressed skepticism on the current global economic environment questioning whether it could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. What Happened: The investor, who made his fortune betting against the housing market in the years leading to 2008, shared a link to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IBM Whale Trades For September 30
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM. Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
Looking At Microchip Technology's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microchip Technology. Looking at options history for Microchip Technology MCHP we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Are Whales Doing With Southwestern Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Southwestern Energy SWN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
Diamondback Energy Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
ARK Invest Short Sellers Have $2.3B In Profits So Far In 2022
After a horrible 2021 for Cathie Wood, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK is down another 59.1% in 2022. High-growth tech stocks have taken a beating as interest rates have spiked, sending ARK Invest ETFs plummeting. The Numbers: The ARK Invest family of ETFs currently has a total short interest of...
Bearish On Exxon, Chevron? This Inverse ETF Tracks The Energy Sector
Direxion Energy Bear 2X Shares ERY was trading flat on Friday after a four-day decline saw the ETF retrace 11% off the Sept. 26 high of $51.45. The energy sector had been enjoying a long bull cycle, which began on Dec. 31 2021 and gained steam in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the oil embargoes that followed. The cycle ended on June 8, when Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM topped out at the $105.57 mark causing ERY to begin trading higher, although the road for the ETF has been rocky.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
90K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0