Benzie County, MI

9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman gives birth to baby girl along Northern Michigan highway

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A quick response by a pair of law enforcement officers turned a tense situation into a joyous occasion. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a sergeant responded to the intersection of U.S. 37 and Center Road in Mayfield Township at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on the side of the road.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Cadillac
Sports
9&10 News

One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County

A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
