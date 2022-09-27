Read full article on original website
Photos, stats: Benzie Central collides with Frankfort
A bitter, in-county rivalry battle was won by Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Benzie County calendar of events for Sept. 28 - Oct.12
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond?
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour, including new artwork.
Ironman makes positive impact on economy in Benzie County, beyond
The Ironman 70.3 Michigan triathlon brought over 2,000 competitors from all over the world to the city of Frankfort to compete on Sept. 11.
Seven organizations share $111,000 from community foundation
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Woman gives birth to baby girl along Northern Michigan highway
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A quick response by a pair of law enforcement officers turned a tense situation into a joyous occasion. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a sergeant responded to the intersection of U.S. 37 and Center Road in Mayfield Township at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on the side of the road.
GOP's AG Nominee In Michigan Pushes Election Fraud Lies While Facing Election Fraud Probe
Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan who has made a name for himself by pushing lies about the 2020 election — and by becoming the target of an investigation into whether he illegally tampered with voting machines — is spending the final stretch of his campaign spouting new falsehoods about supposed election crimes.
Benzie County officials recommend $120,000 toward Frankfort housing project
The Benzie County Committee of the Whole is recommending commissioners commit American Recovery Plan Act money to housing projects in Benzie County.
See the best in show at Oliver Art Center's 2022 All-Media exhibit
Visitors to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts will get the chance to see unique works of art created by artists from Benzie County and beyond.
Fall Festival set to warm up Beulah on Oct. 1
It will soon be time to celebrate fall in Benzie County with the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival bringing a day's worth of autumn-themed activities to downtown Beulah.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
Top Headlines: ‘Persons of Interest’ in Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges, and More
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Read More. A Petoskey man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting...
Benzie County Habitat seeks $850,000 for housing project
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners heard a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support a housing project proposed by Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County in partnership with Graceland Fruit.
One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County
A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.
What's new at Benzie Central for the 2022-23 school year?
It's a new school year at Benzie County Central Schools, and with the new school year comes some new programs, as well as progress on ongoing projects.
Benzie County commits $500,000 to Frankfort housing project
The memo also outlined that the $500,000 could be made up of American Recovery Plan Act money, funds from the delinquent tax revolving fund or funding from the Benzie County Land Bank.
Michigan Shores resident set to turn 100 in Benzie County
Muriel Williams traveled the country and the globe before settling down in Benzie County.
