Daily Mail

Stuart Pearce backs the Premier League to take games abroad and suggests the North London derby would be the perfect match for America

Stuart Pearce has encouraged the Premier League to take high-profile games overseas after suggesting the North London derby could be the perfect fit for a match abroad. In similar fashion to the NFL bringing games to London, the Premier League has long been viewed as an asset that could be moved to different countries, with America seen as a potential location.
