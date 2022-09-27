ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder announces 2022-23 training camp roster: Lists off height, weight measurements

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced their training camp roster on Monday.

The roster included 20 total players. That number will need to be cut down to 17 by the time the 2022-23 regular season begins in a few weeks.

Of note, several Thunder players appeared to have gained weight compared to last season’s measurable’s. The most significant one is third-year player Aleksej Pokusevski, who gained 20 pounds as he went from 190 lbs to 210 lbs.

This is easily the biggest takeaway from the roster sheet as Pokusevski bulked up from last season. The biggest criticism for the 20-year-old centered around his skinny frame. It looks like Pokusevski took the criticism to heart as he gained 20 lbs over the offseason.

Other significant weight changes include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went from 181 lbs to 195 lbs — a 14-pound increase. Theo Maledon and Jeremiah Robinson also both added 10 lbs and are listed at 190 lbs and 240 lbs respectively.

Here’s the height and weight measurements for all 20 Thunder players:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN projects OKC Thunder win total for 2022-23 season

ESPN released its yearly record predictions for all 30 NBA teams. The records are projected by Kevin Pelton, who uses the following formula for this exercise:. “Nonetheless, statistical projections can be revealing. Mine are based on a combination of my SCHOENE player projections for box score stats as well as three-year, luck-adjusted RAPM from NBAshotcharts.com. I estimate games played based on those missed over the past three years then make subjective predictions for playing time.”
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Oklahoma HS notes: Ex-Carl Albert star commits to OU; milestone win for Guthrie coach

Guthrie softball coach Blakley celebrates 200th win. Booker Blakley reached a milestone Monday evening. The Guthrie High School softball team defeated the Oklahoma City Broncos, 2-0, to give coach Blakley his 200th victory. GuthrieNewsPage first reported his accomplishment, sharing a photo on Twitter of Blakley. He grinned as he held up a celebratory gift: a framed photo of the softball team featuring players’ signatures and the line “Coach Blakley 200 Wins.”
U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end

The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four

As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
Thunder acquire former first-round pick in trade

The Oklahoma City own a yacht-load of future first-round picks, but now they are adding a former first-round pick to the mix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Thunder have acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless and a second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks. Oklahoma City will be sending back guard Vit Krejci in return.
Warriors land in Japan ahead of NBA preseason games

Dub Nation has gone global as the Golden State Warriors were greeted by throngs of fans when they touched down at Tokyo International Airport Wednesday. The team is tipping off their preseason with two games against the Washington Wizards starting Friday for NBA Japan Games 2022, which is part of the NBA Global Games series. "Flight was cool. Got to watch some movies, took a couple naps, getting ready to...
