Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
KEVN
Thefts spark warning by police
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area. The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.
kotatv.com
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A police officer sent to handle a three-vehicle crash Sunday was himself involved in another crash. The double crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Creek Drive. The vehicles involved in the first crash had pulled off to the side of the road and the officer pulled in behind them, with his lights flashing. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, a red Dodge Stratus slammed into the patrol car and the driver took off running. The officer, who was in the patrol car when it was hit, chased the suspect who was caught behind a business in the 4600 block of Creek Drive.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department gets a new truck!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new fire truck was delivered to RCFD Station 6 back in August. On Thursday, September 29, a ceremony and blessing were done, welcoming Truck 6 to the station. After the blessing by the Fire Chaplin, there was the traditional push-in ceremony. The push-in ceremony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle
A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
mitchellnow.com
Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
gowatertown.net
Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
KEVN
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
kotatv.com
New cars, old cars, big cars, and small cars all at the 12th Cruiser Car Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cruiser Car Show continues to draw in hundreds of cars after 12 years. This Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. people strolling through downtown Rapid City will find classic cars, muscle cars, electric vehicles, and many different types of cars. There will also be live music, food trucks, and a beverage garden all at Main Street Square.
KELOLAND TV
Charges upgraded against man accused in Rapid City hotel shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of shooting another at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later Monday. The Pennington County State’s Attorney says charges have been upgraded against Quincy Bear Robe. Arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. Authorities say Bear...
newscenter1.tv
Two individuals arrested following shooting incident on North First Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reports that two individuals have been taking into custody following a shooting incident that occurred at the 600 block of North First Street Saturday morning. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to North First Street shortly after 7 a.m. following...
mitchellnow.com
First case of anthrax in 2022 confirmed in Meade County
The first case of anthrax this year has been confirmed in a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson says several animals have died. She says the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University in Brookings confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
Comments / 0