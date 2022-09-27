ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder, SD

kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Thefts spark warning by police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area. The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A police officer sent to handle a three-vehicle crash Sunday was himself involved in another crash. The double crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Creek Drive. The vehicles involved in the first crash had pulled off to the side of the road and the officer pulled in behind them, with his lights flashing. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, a red Dodge Stratus slammed into the patrol car and the driver took off running. The officer, who was in the patrol car when it was hit, chased the suspect who was caught behind a business in the 4600 block of Creek Drive.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department gets a new truck!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new fire truck was delivered to RCFD Station 6 back in August. On Thursday, September 29, a ceremony and blessing were done, welcoming Truck 6 to the station. After the blessing by the Fire Chaplin, there was the traditional push-in ceremony. The push-in ceremony...
RAPID CITY, SD
Fox News

South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle

A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering...
RAPID CITY, SD
lincolnparishjournal.com

LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire

WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
WHITEWOOD, SD
KEVN

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

New cars, old cars, big cars, and small cars all at the 12th Cruiser Car Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cruiser Car Show continues to draw in hundreds of cars after 12 years. This Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. people strolling through downtown Rapid City will find classic cars, muscle cars, electric vehicles, and many different types of cars. There will also be live music, food trucks, and a beverage garden all at Main Street Square.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Charges upgraded against man accused in Rapid City hotel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of shooting another at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later Monday. The Pennington County State’s Attorney says charges have been upgraded against Quincy Bear Robe. Arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. Authorities say Bear...
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

First case of anthrax in 2022 confirmed in Meade County

The first case of anthrax this year has been confirmed in a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson says several animals have died. She says the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University in Brookings confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...

