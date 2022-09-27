Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name
Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
kwos.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
kwos.com
Response time to improve in southwest Columbia with new fire station, city officials say
Columbia’s fastest-growing area will soon have a new fire station, along with 12 new firefighters to staff the station. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, acting fire chief Clayton Farr and other dignitaries helped break ground this week on the new fire station in the 6900 block of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia.
kwos.com
Missouri ranks last in the nation in highway safety, transportation professionals say
More than 500 transportation, law enforcement officers and other professionals from across Missouri are hearing alarming statistics about traffic fatalities during the 2022 highway safety and traffic conference in Columbia. The three-day event began Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) delivered opening remarks, noting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri volunteers from American Red Cross to deploy to Florida on Friday
Powerful Hurricane Ian has wiped out a section of causeway leading to Sanibel in Florida, according to a reporter on the ground for the “Tampa Bay Times.” The damage was done by a powerful storm surge, the newspaper reports. The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Ian is one of...
kwos.com
Hurricane Ian hammers Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. Mid – Missouri Red Cross volunteers head south today. Missouri utility crews...
kwos.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
kwos.com
Missouri’s governor praises passage of historic tax cut legislation
The largest tax cut in state history is on its way to Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s (R) desk. The bill is a top priority for the governor and for the GOP-controlled Legislature. The House voted 98-32 to give final approval to the $1-billion tax cut on Thursday. Governor Parson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwos.com
Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign
A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
kwos.com
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed
Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
kwos.com
Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida
(AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Comments / 0