A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO