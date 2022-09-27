ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins tomorrow, help today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — October marks the start of Domestic Violence Awareness month. The Womens and Childrens Alliance has teamed up with community leaders, local law enforcement, FACES of Hope Victim Center, and the Nampa Family Justice Center to educate and engage citizens about domestic violence, and how as individuals, we can work together to break the cycle of abuse.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
NEVADA STATE
Post Register

Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Ian regains Hurricane strength, heads for South Carolina

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hurricane Ian is now back up to Hurricane strength as it barrels toward South Carolina. After making landfall yesterday, Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida before heading back out to sea from Florida's eastern coast. Now back in the open Ocean Ian has picked back up speed and power and is headed towards South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Meridian Walgreens robbery suspects arrested in Nevada

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men are behind bars in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in Winnemucca, Nevada, believed to have robbed a Meridian Walgreens pharmacy Monday. Police arrested Tyheir Bolden, 24, Antonio Watkins, 24, and Domonique Joyner-Hodges, 26, around 5:30pm Monday, just hours after the robbery, following a chase in Nevada ending with officers finding a significant amount of prescription drugs.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
Post Register

Opinion: ﻿Mike Simpson, this debate is for you

As November approaches, Idaho finds itself in the heart of the political season. The political debate is the bedrock of our two-party political system. Voters are looking and listening, trying to understand who is best to serve as we march forward in these challenging and fast-paced times. Voters should pay attention to which incumbent candidates are willing to be accountable for their actions and which are not.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded

FLORIDA (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Experts predict the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area and could cause a "life-threatening storm surge." Over 2.5 million people across the state were under evacuation orders before the storm struck.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
OREGON STATE

