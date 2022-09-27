Read full article on original website
Manchester planning series of 200th anniversary events
MANCHESTER — The town is gearing up to celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. The town of Manchester was incorporated on May 28, 1823. The area had been part of East Hartford. Celebration events will be held from May 2023 through the end of the year. A calendar of...
Dive unit searches pond in Enfield homicide investigation
ENFIELD — The state police dive unit was called to Freshwater Pond near the Town Green on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in August. Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the pond was temporarily drawn down to the level where the divers from...
Tolland subcommittee discusses efforts to upgrade firehouses
TOLLAND — The Firehouse Subcommittee, established by the Town Council last month, held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss building a new fire station and renovating another one. The subcommittee is made up of Town Manager Brian Foley, Public Works Director Scott Lappen, Human Services Director Bev Bellody,...
Windham hospital unions file charges with Labor Relations Board
WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Community Memorial Hospital unions have filed five charges with the National Labor Relations Board, the most recent of which were filed last week. The charges were filed by Windham United Employees, AFT Local 5099, the technical and support services staff union, and Windham Hospital Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, the nurses’ union.
Dart Hill Road Bridge re-opening delayed
VERNON — The completion date for the $2.5 million replacement of the Dart Hill Road bridge, which has been out of commission since May, has been pushed back to the end of the November. Town officials said the bridge was expected to re-open by the end of October. However,...
Police review board wants more visibility
MANCHESTER — After 15 months on the job, the Civilian Police Review and Relations Board is hoping to gain more visibility in the community. WHAT: The board is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the police department, and facilitating discussions between residents and police. WHEN: It meets at 6 p.m....
Randy Cox sues police, city of New Haven for $100 million
Randy Cox, the Black man still paralyzed from the chest down after his head slammed into the wall of a New Haven police van and whose calls for help were disregarded after transport, is suing the five officers involved and the city of New Haven for $100 million. Cox formally...
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
State police cruiser strikes utility pole in Ellington
ELLINGTON — A state police cruiser struck a utility pole on Pinney Street this afternoon. State police said that there were no injuries as a result from the crash, and that there was minor damage to the utility pole. The road is closed so crews can fix the pole,...
Windsor man gets 105 years for killing two, wounding one
A Hartford Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Latroy Johnson of Windsor to 105 years in prison for the murders of two men and the non-fatal but life-altering shooting of a third man on Albany Avenue in Hartford early on Sept. 23, 2017. Senior Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. called...
Windsor Locks PZC OKs warehouse
WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month approved construction of a warehouse on Hamilton Road where an unused parking lot now sits. The commission approved construction of what will be an approximately 250,000-square- foot warehouse at 30 Hamilton Road. Hamilton Sundstrand used the parking lot at...
State police dispatcher charged in Manchester drug sting operation
MANCHESTER — A state police dispatcher was arrested by local police Tuesday when she was found in the vehicle of a suspected crack cocaine dealer during an undercover drug purchase, according to a police report. The target of the operation was Ryan Thompson, 29, of Hartford, who had already...
Suspect in Willington stabbing arrested on UConn campus
A suspect in a stabbing early Thursday in Willington was later located and arrested on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs — but subsequently posted $500,000 bond and was released, state police say. UConn police officers spotted a suspicious man walking on campus around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and...
Letter to the editor: Voting for library
This November, I will be enthusiastically voting to support a new library as part of the future of Manchester’s Main Street. A great library is more than just a book depository; it should be a home for our city's intellectual, social and cultural communities. A first-class library in a prime location will be a major draw for visitors and new residents, and will help drive new investment on the southern end of Main Street.
Letter to the editor: Is for Evans
For far too long, South Windsor residents have tolerated a state representative who is out of touch with our community. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to change that by electing Erica Evans as our new state representative. As a member of the South Windsor Town Council and...
State police investigate burglary at Tolland jewelry store
TOLLAND — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Morande Jewelers on Tuesday night. The state police Major Crime Unit arrived on the scene at Fieldstone Commons around 10 a.m. to investigate. Town Manager Brian Foley posted on Facebook this afternoon that the town’s building inspector and...
Tolland to amend charter to reflect voting district changes
TOLLAND — The Town Council on Tuesday accepted changes to the town charter on voting districts. While the changes are mandated via state redistricting, the council had to hold a public hearing to ratify changes to the charter. With no further discussion from the public or the council, the motion to accept the changes passed unanimously.
Attorney who has represented inmates running for Attorney General
Ken Krayeske, the firebrand Hartford civil rights attorney, is again running for office on the Green Party ballot line, this time for Connecticut’s attorney general. Krayeske frequently clashes with the office of incumbent Democrat Attorney General William Tong in court. He has been lead counsel in a number of lawsuits against the state Department of Correction, some of which are cases involving York Correctional Institution in Niantic.
EVENTS: Saint Peter's to have annual Harvest Festival this weekend
HEBRON — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Church St. (Route 85) will hold its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hayrides, a bake table, fall- and Halloween-based tag...
East Windsor accident closes part of I-91
EAST WINDSOR — An accident involving a car and tractor-trailer closed part of Interstate 91 southbound this morning. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. near the Exit 45 on-ramp, state police said. State police said the car and tractor-trailer were driving in the center lane, when the car moved...
