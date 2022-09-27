ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Journal Inquirer

Tolland subcommittee discusses efforts to upgrade firehouses

TOLLAND — The Firehouse Subcommittee, established by the Town Council last month, held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss building a new fire station and renovating another one. The subcommittee is made up of Town Manager Brian Foley, Public Works Director Scott Lappen, Human Services Director Bev Bellody,...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windham hospital unions file charges with Labor Relations Board

WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Community Memorial Hospital unions have filed five charges with the National Labor Relations Board, the most recent of which were filed last week. The charges were filed by Windham United Employees, AFT Local 5099, the technical and support services staff union, and Windham Hospital Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041, the nurses’ union.
WINDHAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dart Hill Road Bridge re-opening delayed

VERNON — The completion date for the $2.5 million replacement of the Dart Hill Road bridge, which has been out of commission since May, has been pushed back to the end of the November. Town officials said the bridge was expected to re-open by the end of October. However,...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police review board wants more visibility

MANCHESTER — After 15 months on the job, the Civilian Police Review and Relations Board is hoping to gain more visibility in the community. WHAT: The board is tasked with reviewing complaints regarding the police department, and facilitating discussions between residents and police. WHEN: It meets at 6 p.m....
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Randy Cox sues police, city of New Haven for $100 million

Randy Cox, the Black man still paralyzed from the chest down after his head slammed into the wall of a New Haven police van and whose calls for help were disregarded after transport, is suing the five officers involved and the city of New Haven for $100 million. Cox formally...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks PZC OKs warehouse

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month approved construction of a warehouse on Hamilton Road where an unused parking lot now sits. The commission approved construction of what will be an approximately 250,000-square- foot warehouse at 30 Hamilton Road. Hamilton Sundstrand used the parking lot at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Voting for library

This November, I will be enthusiastically voting to support a new library as part of the future of Manchester’s Main Street. A great library is more than just a book depository; it should be a home for our city's intellectual, social and cultural communities. A first-class library in a prime location will be a major draw for visitors and new residents, and will help drive new investment on the southern end of Main Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Is for Evans

For far too long, South Windsor residents have tolerated a state representative who is out of touch with our community. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to change that by electing Erica Evans as our new state representative. As a member of the South Windsor Town Council and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

State police investigate burglary at Tolland jewelry store

TOLLAND — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Morande Jewelers on Tuesday night. The state police Major Crime Unit arrived on the scene at Fieldstone Commons around 10 a.m. to investigate. Town Manager Brian Foley posted on Facebook this afternoon that the town’s building inspector and...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland to amend charter to reflect voting district changes

TOLLAND — The Town Council on Tuesday accepted changes to the town charter on voting districts. While the changes are mandated via state redistricting, the council had to hold a public hearing to ratify changes to the charter. With no further discussion from the public or the council, the motion to accept the changes passed unanimously.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Attorney who has represented inmates running for Attorney General

Ken Krayeske, the firebrand Hartford civil rights attorney, is again running for office on the Green Party ballot line, this time for Connecticut’s attorney general. Krayeske frequently clashes with the office of incumbent Democrat Attorney General William Tong in court. He has been lead counsel in a number of lawsuits against the state Department of Correction, some of which are cases involving York Correctional Institution in Niantic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Saint Peter's to have annual Harvest Festival this weekend

HEBRON — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Church St. (Route 85) will hold its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hayrides, a bake table, fall- and Halloween-based tag...
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor accident closes part of I-91

EAST WINDSOR — An accident involving a car and tractor-trailer closed part of Interstate 91 southbound this morning. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. near the Exit 45 on-ramp, state police said. State police said the car and tractor-trailer were driving in the center lane, when the car moved...
EAST WINDSOR, CT

