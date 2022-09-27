Incarcerated man arrested, charged with misdemeanor after falsely reporting assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old incarcerated man was arrested for falsely reporting a sexual assault, Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Tuesday.

Shakur McIntosh, an incarcerated individual at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, reported on Sept. 24 that he had been sexually assaulted by a corrections officer.

Following a investigation and review of body camera footage, it was determined that the accusations were false. McIntosh was charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Lockport Court.

