Tech Tuesday: Amazon to hold second Prime Day, upgrade Echo

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — AM Extra’s tech expert Greg Nibler broke down all the latest gadgets.

Toymaker Hasbro wants to turn you into an action figure using 3D printing technology.

Plus, Amazon’s has some big announcements. Its popular Echo devices are getting an upgrade, and apparently we’re getting Prime Day, part two.

Learn all about the latest headlines in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.