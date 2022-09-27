ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tech Tuesday: Amazon to hold second Prime Day, upgrade Echo

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oto54_0iC72alk00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — AM Extra’s tech expert Greg Nibler broke down all the latest gadgets.

Toymaker Hasbro wants to turn you into an action figure using 3D printing technology.

Kohr Explores: Tour Oregon Wine Country by bike

Plus, Amazon’s has some big announcements. Its popular Echo devices are getting an upgrade, and apparently we’re getting Prime Day, part two.

Learn all about the latest headlines in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

