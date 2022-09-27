ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Benzinga

Roper Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Roper Technologies ROP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share. On Wednesday, Roper Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Centene

Centene CNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Centene. The company has an average price target of $101.29 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $90.00.
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
