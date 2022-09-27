Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ingredion INGR. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. On Wednesday, Ingredion will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 71 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO