Waupaca, WI

WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

1 killed in Portage County crash

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Olson, Lorraine

On Monday, September 26, 2022, Lorraine “Rainy” T. (McClone) Olson, age 94, passed away peacefully at Care Partners Assisted Living in Clintonville, Wisconsin. Rainy was the first-born daughter of seven children to Amy and James McClone on January 5, 1928, on a farm outside of Clintonville in the Township of Matteson, Waupaca County, Wisconsin. She attended a one-room rural school through 8th grade and continued on to graduate from Clintonville High School. After high school, she worked secretarial jobs for a few years, including some in Chicago, Illinois. Rainy returned to Clintonville to marry Robert “Bob” Olson on July 16, 1952. A few years later Rainy and Bob moved to Embarrass, Wisconsin to raise their ever-growing family in the big white house on the corner by the park.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Waupaca, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

New director driven by compassion

Heather Du Vall began her lifelong mission of service to others at a young age. She now leads the Mission of Hope House in New London as its new executive director. Du Vall earned her master’s of nonprofit management from Hamline University in 2017. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2014.
NEW LONDON, WI
wtaq.com

Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Kautz earns Eagle Scout honor

Clintonville youth recognized for community project. Bryson Kautz, with Troop 28, Christus Lutheran Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout. This is the highest rank that can be earned in the Boy Scouts of America, and is completed by less than 4% of all Boy Scouts. A Court of Honor was held for Kautz on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Christus Church Parish Hall, and attended by several current and former Boy Scouts, family members and members of the Community.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Bus delays in Oshkosh School District caused by catalytic converter thefts

OSHKOSH, Wis–Some bus routes in the Oshkosh Area School District are delayed this (Wednesday) morning. A text message sent to families says many Kobussen buses are not working because of several catalytic converter thefts. Dan Kobussen–Vice President of Kobussen Buses–says they are working to resolve the issue.
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Library to offer chair yoga classes

Sturm Memorial Library in Manawa will offer a five-week session of chair yoga starting in October. Instructor Kassie Poye of Ogdensburg will teach the classes, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 6. Chair Yoga is a gentle yoga ideal for senior citizens, those with mobility issues...
MANAWA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI

