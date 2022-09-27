On Monday, September 26, 2022, Lorraine “Rainy” T. (McClone) Olson, age 94, passed away peacefully at Care Partners Assisted Living in Clintonville, Wisconsin. Rainy was the first-born daughter of seven children to Amy and James McClone on January 5, 1928, on a farm outside of Clintonville in the Township of Matteson, Waupaca County, Wisconsin. She attended a one-room rural school through 8th grade and continued on to graduate from Clintonville High School. After high school, she worked secretarial jobs for a few years, including some in Chicago, Illinois. Rainy returned to Clintonville to marry Robert “Bob” Olson on July 16, 1952. A few years later Rainy and Bob moved to Embarrass, Wisconsin to raise their ever-growing family in the big white house on the corner by the park.

