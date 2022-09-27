Read full article on original website
Grazia
Meet Liz Trussell: The Woman Everyone On Twitter Thinks Is The Prime Minister
Remember when John Lewis, the computer science lecturer from Virginia, was mistaken on Twitter as the landmark British department store, leading thousands of members of the public to inundate him with passionate messages about their Christmas advert? ‘Thanks for the feels @johnlewis’ one woman wrote. ‘I never touched you! I wasn’t even in the country!’ he replied.
Bulgarians hold 4th election in 18 months amid turmoil
Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union's poorest member
