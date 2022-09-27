ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

St. James Court Art Show kicks off in Old Louisville for 66th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most prestigious art shows in the country returns to Old Louisville this weekend. The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show featuring over 600 artists from around the U.S. The event is held among the country’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

6 things to do around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louder Than Life breaks attendance record, announces 2023 dates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you thought there were a lot of people at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, you were right. Festival organizers said they broke the attendance record this year with 170,000 fans at the fairgrounds over four days. They said that officially makes them the country's biggest rock festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: Dry skies and lots of sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet weekend ahead with dry skies and lots of sunshine, perfect for kicking off the fall festival season. Friday will deliver mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will begin to stream in as remnants from Hurricane Ian push further inland, however,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's only food business incubator gets grant to expand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A key player in Louisville's food and beverage scene received a boost to fuel a major expansion. Congressman John Yarmuth presented Chef Space with a $330,000 check on Tuesday, funds that will allow the incubator to go from serving 31 businesses to as many as 50.
LOUISVILLE, KY

