WLKY.com
St. James Court Art Show kicks off in Old Louisville for 66th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most prestigious art shows in the country returns to Old Louisville this weekend. The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show featuring over 600 artists from around the U.S. The event is held among the country’s...
WLKY.com
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on $22M authentic Japanese garden
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has been talking about bringing an authentic Japanese garden to Louisville for a while. On Thursday, they finally broke ground on the expansion. Kasey Maier, CEO of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, was joined by Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer and landscape...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
WLKY.com
Hello Kitty Café Truck will be in Louisville again this October
Calling all Hello Kitty fans. The popular themed food truck is coming back to Louisville again. The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be at the Oxmoor Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. It'll be near the California Pizza Kitchen between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck has been to...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith confirmed by phone that the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation...
'It's really not fair': Louisville artists upset after popular music venue shuts down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music lovers will no longer be able to hear their favorite bands play at The Whirling Tiger. "It's really not fair," Beth Dunn, founder of Harlots & Hellions Art Collectives, said. Dunn said one of her bands was set to perform at The Whirling Tiger on...
WLKY.com
Watch classic horror movies outdoors for free with Paristown's 'Silver Screams'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the chill in the air, it's a good time to share the thrill of a classic horror movie outdoors. Paristown is providing just that with its "Silver Screams" event. Starting this weekend, every Saturday night in October, a family and pet friend classic horror movie...
WLKY.com
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
WLKY.com
Louder Than Life breaks attendance record, announces 2023 dates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you thought there were a lot of people at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, you were right. Festival organizers said they broke the attendance record this year with 170,000 fans at the fairgrounds over four days. They said that officially makes them the country's biggest rock festival.
WLKY.com
Weekend weather planner: Dry skies and lots of sunshine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet weekend ahead with dry skies and lots of sunshine, perfect for kicking off the fall festival season. Friday will deliver mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will begin to stream in as remnants from Hurricane Ian push further inland, however,...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
WLKY.com
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
WLKY.com
First-of-its-kind program, with free performances by Louisville Orchestra, returns to libraries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is offering free performances for kids and families at all 17 of Louisville’s Free Public Libraries. The program, called "Once Upon an Orchestra," is the first of its kind in the country. “It’s a true partnership,” Louisville Orchestra’s Sarah Lempke O’Hare said....
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
WHAS 11
Louisville native D'Corey Johnson sings in tribute concert
Johnson's moving to California to chase his dreams. He's hosting one last show this week before heading out to the West Coast, and WHAS11 got a sneak peek.
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
wdrb.com
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
WLKY.com
Louisville's only food business incubator gets grant to expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A key player in Louisville's food and beverage scene received a boost to fuel a major expansion. Congressman John Yarmuth presented Chef Space with a $330,000 check on Tuesday, funds that will allow the incubator to go from serving 31 businesses to as many as 50.
