wypr.org
Child care centers say late state payments hurt business, hold back children
Advocates complain Maryland’s scholarship program for child care is broken as parents and providers are left in the dark for months without response or payment for services. Child care providers joined parents and community organizers at the Homewood Early Learning Center in Baltimore City on Wednesday morning to bring attention to issues with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Child Care Scholarship Program. Tyesha Morris, Owner of Ty’s Tiny Tots, said that her Southwest Baltimore child care center mainly serves low-income families and the majority of students rely on state scholarship funds.
wypr.org
Here's a snapshot of new Maryland laws on the books
Dozens of new laws take effect Saturday in Maryland, on topics ranging from marriages to gun safety to highway driving. WYPR state government reporter Rachel Baye spoke with Matt Tacka about a few of the new laws. Tacka:. Let’s start with the new law concerning marriages. What’s changing?
WBOC
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
wypr.org
Harding & White: Working Class Party nominees for MD Gov/Lt Gov
Now, another in Midday's series of Conversations with the Candidates, 2022, produced as a service to Maryland voters in the runup to the November 8 general election. Midday host Tom Hall speaks with the Working Class Party of Maryland's nominees for Maryland Governor, David Harding, and for Maryland lieutenant governor, Cathy White.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
WBOC
Governor Hogan Announces Applications Now Open For Additional Community Safety Works Grants
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced today that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works...
maceandcrown.com
Virginia Becomes First State to Establish September as African Diaspora Heritage Month
The Angolan ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, told students and faculty at Old Dominion University that his hope for the future is the unification of all African countries. “Unification,” said Santo, “will benefit every nation on the continent.”. Santo made his remarks on...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
WCBC Radio
Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
wypr.org
Dan Cox's appeal to delay early mail-in ballot count denied by judge
Maryland elections officials can begin counting mail-in ballots as early as Saturday. The Court of Special Appeals denied Thursday Del. Dan Cox’s request for a stay of a lower court’s order. Cox, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, had appealed the ruling by Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Bonifant allowing the count to begin.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
Mom hopes Virginia’s new Violent Crime Task Force helps ‘stop crisis’
“Once we lose our kids to this street violence, we have pictures of our kids everywhere. He loved his friends to his family. He was very loyal and dedicated.”
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ
A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced. Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC)...
Convicted double murderer accused in Virginia prison slaying
A Washington man has been charged in the death of a fellow prisoner at Virginia's notorious Wallens Ridge State Prison, a supermax facility at the state's western edge.
