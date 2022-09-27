Advocates complain Maryland’s scholarship program for child care is broken as parents and providers are left in the dark for months without response or payment for services. Child care providers joined parents and community organizers at the Homewood Early Learning Center in Baltimore City on Wednesday morning to bring attention to issues with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Child Care Scholarship Program. Tyesha Morris, Owner of Ty’s Tiny Tots, said that her Southwest Baltimore child care center mainly serves low-income families and the majority of students rely on state scholarship funds.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO