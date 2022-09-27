ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Child care centers say late state payments hurt business, hold back children

Advocates complain Maryland’s scholarship program for child care is broken as parents and providers are left in the dark for months without response or payment for services. Child care providers joined parents and community organizers at the Homewood Early Learning Center in Baltimore City on Wednesday morning to bring attention to issues with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Child Care Scholarship Program. Tyesha Morris, Owner of Ty’s Tiny Tots, said that her Southwest Baltimore child care center mainly serves low-income families and the majority of students rely on state scholarship funds.
Here's a snapshot of new Maryland laws on the books

Dozens of new laws take effect Saturday in Maryland, on topics ranging from marriages to gun safety to highway driving. WYPR state government reporter Rachel Baye spoke with Matt Tacka about a few of the new laws. Tacka:. Let’s start with the new law concerning marriages. What’s changing?
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
Harding & White: Working Class Party nominees for MD Gov/Lt Gov

Now, another in Midday's series of Conversations with the Candidates, 2022, produced as a service to Maryland voters in the runup to the November 8 general election. Midday host Tom Hall speaks with the Working Class Party of Maryland's nominees for Maryland Governor, David Harding, and for Maryland lieutenant governor, Cathy White.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
Dan Cox's appeal to delay early mail-in ballot count denied by judge

Maryland elections officials can begin counting mail-in ballots as early as Saturday. The Court of Special Appeals denied Thursday Del. Dan Cox’s request for a stay of a lower court’s order. Cox, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, had appealed the ruling by Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Bonifant allowing the count to begin.
