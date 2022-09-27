ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Say "No" to a Narcissist

People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Logical Thinking Gets in the Way of Creativity

Our education has emphasized logic over creativity. Too much emphasis on logical thinking impedes our creative output. Creativity flourishes when logic is set aside. Throughout our lives, we've been trained to be logical. Indeed, much of our education is geared towards ensuring that we always get the right answer. When...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Using Arousal and Excitement to Persuade and Influence

Excitement from a situation or activity can get linked to other people, behaviors, and attitudes. It is called the "misattribution of arousal." Arousal magnifies feelings and makes an idea, behavior, or partner seem more appealing. An aroused person is more open to persuasion. It is well known that an exciting...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

On the Origin of Consciousness

Consciousness research could grow from the fusion of first-person and third-person perspectives into an embodied emotional intelligent view. Quality training in self-observation is necessary for understanding the movements and emotional forces in our mind. A combined high-quality perspective on consciousness could make a creative contribution to mental health and the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
Joel Eisenberg

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Wrote the Bible?

The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION

