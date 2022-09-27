ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psych Centra

What to Understand (and Do) About Loneliness in Marriage

Being married doesn’t protect you from loneliness, and you don’t have to be physically alone to experience it. When you feel lonely in marriage, you can make changes to improve the situation. Marriage takes hard work, patience, and dedication. Sometimes things get complicated and interfere with the positive...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Erosion of Affection

Retrospective analyses or "autopsies" of relationships in jeopardy or that have failed often reveal an erosion of affection. When issues between partners are not adequately and amicably resolved, the potential for irreparable damage is great. Partners need to be reasonably alert to the development of potentially harmful issues that can...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Mental Illness and the Process of Acceptance

The journey to acceptance is different for everyone. Acceptance often is an accumulative combination of factors. Objective discussions about the barriers to acceptance may expedite the process. A father once wrote me:. We worry our adult daughter has bipolar disorder. What finally triggered your acceptance that you had bipolar and...
MENTAL HEALTH
John Gottman
psychologytoday.com

Acceptance for Self and Others: It Is What It Is

Acceptance is not flimsy and cannot be faked. It requires complete commitment and constant curiosity. Commit to finding ways to comfort yourself. Try letting go of the constant merry-go-round of self-criticism. Acceptance within a relationship requires being aware, identifying problems, and discussing them with your partner. Some people mistakenly believe...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
Psych Centra

What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?

Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Red Flags of Infidelity

Both men and women use a combination of strategies to hide evidence of an affair. Machiavellianism is a significant predictor of using manipulative strategies to mask infidelity. Some strategies are designed to maintain the status quo in order to avoid arousing suspicion. As perceptive as most of us like to...
