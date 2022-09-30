What the 'Hocus Pocus 2' cast looks like in real life without wigs, costumes, or makeup
"Hocus Pocus 2" is streaming now on Disney+.
The sequel is set 29 years after the first movie and follows a new set of heroes.
Here is what the supernatural and normal main characters look like in real life.
Winifred Sanderson is the leader of the three sister witches. They make their return in the sequel, 29 years after their last attack on Salem. Under the big curly ginger wig is Bette Midler. Sarah is the youngest of the Sanderson sisters. Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her role as Sarah. Mary Sanderson is the middle child of the sibling coven. 65-year-old actress Kathy Najimy also reprises her role as Mary. Billy Butcherson is an ex-flame of Winifred and her sister Sarah. In the first movie, he was resurrected to help the witches before turning his back on them. Under the zombie makeup and dark moppy hair is Doug Jones. Gilbert is the owner of a magic shop in Salem. Sam Richardson is a newbie to the "Hocus Pocus" world. The Witch Mother is a self-explanatory character. She appears to help the Sanderson sisters discover their abilities and gives them their spellbook. Hannah Waddingham plays the Witch Mother. Izzy is one of the three heroes trying to save Salem. Belissa Escobedo looks very similar to her character. Becca is Izzy's best friend. Whitney Peak plays Becca. Cassie appears to be another friend of both Izzy and Becca. Lilia Buckingham, who has blonde hair in real life, plays Cassie. Read the original article on Insider
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea"
Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler.
The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Kathryn Hahn took 40-minute pee breaks on the "WandaVision" set because of her detailed costume. The star made the surprising confession at Variety's Power of Women event. Hahn also said that Elizabeth Olsen showed her the ropes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
As of today, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally running amok (amok, amok, amok!) on Disney+. The spooky season can finally begin!. After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy have all returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who are summoned, once again, to Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
The Sanderson sisters are back – and now, you can stay in their spooky Massachusetts cottage from the popular 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus." The sequel to the film premiered this week and to celebrate, Airbnb is offering a stay at a re-creation of the house where the three witchy main characters lived.
After revealing that she was “dismayed” she couldn’t reprise her role as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus 2, Thora Birch spoke with ET on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, where she explained that there were attempts made to have her return for the sequel and shared whether she’s planning to watch.
