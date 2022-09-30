ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the 'Hocus Pocus 2' cast looks like in real life without wigs, costumes, or makeup

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 11 hours ago

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Matt Kennedy

  • "Hocus Pocus 2" is streaming now on Disney+.
  • The sequel is set 29 years after the first movie and follows a new set of heroes.
  • Here is what the supernatural and normal main characters look like in real life.
Winifred Sanderson is the leader of the three sister witches. They make their return in the sequel, 29 years after their last attack on Salem.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0914KR_0iC720Gx00
The eldest Sanderson also goes by the name Winnie.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

Under the big curly ginger wig is Bette Midler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJqwu_0iC720Gx00
Honoree Bette Midler attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sarah is the youngest of the Sanderson sisters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgfzG_0iC720Gx00
Sarah flies on a vacuum instead of a broom in this film.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her role as Sarah.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXnN0_0iC720Gx00
Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her role in "Sex and the City."

James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images

Mary Sanderson is the middle child of the sibling coven.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULz5D_0iC720Gx00
Mary flies on Roomba vacuums in this film.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

65-year-old actress Kathy Najimy also reprises her role as Mary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U86QB_0iC720Gx00
Kathy Najimy attends the screening for "The Apollo" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Apollo Theater on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in New York.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Billy Butcherson is an ex-flame of Winifred and her sister Sarah. In the first movie, he was resurrected to help the witches before turning his back on them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIE3E_0iC720Gx00

Matt Kennedy / Disney+

Under the zombie makeup and dark moppy hair is Doug Jones.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfwGC_0iC720Gx00
Doug Jones has played multiple nonhumans such as the Amphibian Man in "The Shape of Water" and Abe Sapien in "Hellboy."

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Gilbert is the owner of a magic shop in Salem.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H1SP_0iC720Gx00
Gilbert's magic shop also houses the witches' famous sentient book.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

Sam Richardson is a newbie to the "Hocus Pocus" world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Flf9E_0iC720Gx00
The 38-year-old actor has been nominated for an Emmy.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The Witch Mother is a self-explanatory character. She appears to help the Sanderson sisters discover their abilities and gives them their spellbook.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OdO1_0iC720Gx00
The Witch Mother is a new character introduced in the sequel.

Disney+

Hannah Waddingham plays the Witch Mother.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGWRO_0iC720Gx00
Hannah Waddingham has shorter hair than her character.

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Izzy is one of the three heroes trying to save Salem.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGV2P_0iC720Gx00
Izzy helped accidentally resurrect the Sanderson sisters for a second time.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

Belissa Escobedo looks very similar to her character.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLabx_0iC720Gx00
Belissa Escobedo is 22 years old.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020

Becca is Izzy's best friend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQcUo_0iC720Gx00
In the trailer, it appears the witches were resurrected by a new magical candle.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

Whitney Peak plays Becca.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wig1F_0iC720Gx00
Whitney Peak starred in the "Gossip Girl" reboot.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Cassie appears to be another friend of both Izzy and Becca.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFUME_0iC720Gx00
Cassie is not with the other girls when they resurrect the Sanderson sisters but is captured by the witches later on.

Disney Enterprises, Inc

Lilia Buckingham, who has blonde hair in real life, plays Cassie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARiM0_0iC720Gx00
Lilia Buckingham is 19 years old.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Read the original article on Insider

