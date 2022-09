What the 'Hocus Pocus 2' cast looks like in real life without wigs, costumes, or makeup

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson Matt Kennedy

"Hocus Pocus 2" is streaming now on Disney+.

The sequel is set 29 years after the first movie and follows a new set of heroes.

Here is what the supernatural and normal main characters look like in real life.

The eldest Sanderson also goes by the name Winnie. Disney Enterprises, Inc

Honoree Bette Midler attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sarah flies on a vacuum instead of a broom in this film. Disney Enterprises, Inc

Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her role in "Sex and the City." James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images

Mary flies on Roomba vacuums in this film. Disney Enterprises, Inc

Kathy Najimy attends the screening for "The Apollo" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Apollo Theater on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Matt Kennedy / Disney+

Doug Jones has played multiple nonhumans such as the Amphibian Man in "The Shape of Water" and Abe Sapien in "Hellboy." Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Gilbert's magic shop also houses the witches' famous sentient book. Disney Enterprises, Inc

The 38-year-old actor has been nominated for an Emmy. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The Witch Mother is a new character introduced in the sequel. Disney+

Hannah Waddingham has shorter hair than her character. Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Izzy helped accidentally resurrect the Sanderson sisters for a second time. Disney Enterprises, Inc

Belissa Escobedo is 22 years old. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020

In the trailer, it appears the witches were resurrected by a new magical candle. Disney Enterprises, Inc

Whitney Peak starred in the "Gossip Girl" reboot. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Cassie is not with the other girls when they resurrect the Sanderson sisters but is captured by the witches later on. Disney Enterprises, Inc

Lilia Buckingham is 19 years old. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

