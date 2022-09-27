ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Skaneateles, NY
Sports
City
Skaneateles, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse.com

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
JORDAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls tennis brackets released

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III girls tennis regular season is almost in the books and teams are about to set their sights on a Section III championship. With postseason matches set to begin Friday, Section III has released its playoffs brackets for Class A, B and C team championships.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: where does Jim Boeheim rank among NCAA head coaches?

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim profiles as one of the best coaches in the NCAA. That’s no secret. Boeheim’s coaching resume remains the best out of current MBB coaches and one of the best of all-time: 998 regular season wins, a 48-28 record in March Madness, 41 total NCAA Tournament appearances, 10 Big East Regular Season Championships, 5 Big East Tournament Championships, a national championship in 2003, 3 total trips to the national title game, 4 additional appearances in the Final Four. Most impressive of all: between 1976 and 2022: just one year below .500 in the NCAA regular season. You can go on and on.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Same ‘Ol Story: The Cuse Gone Fishing on Four Star Recruit Thomas Sorber

It’s never pleasing to sound like a broken record, but it’s rather easy to do so with SU’s recruiting trend. So instead of subjecting SU fans to another negative-heavy write-up about Jim Boeheim’s astounding zero recruits in the class of 2023, let’s advance forward to ’24. Specifically, a recruit whose recent success in the national rankings could spurn the Orange. It’s 6’9, 250-pound center Thomas Sorber.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football is 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018 as they host Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wagner will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy