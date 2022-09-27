Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 30
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 30. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
Camden football knocks off Westhill in high-scoring affair (42 photos)
Camden is on a mission. That mission is to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note. The Blue Devils began the 2021 season with a 4-0 record but went 1-3 the rest of the way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegonian.com
Oswego State students bring their passion for racing to Oswego Speedway
Oswego Speedway wrapped up their pavement track schedule in September, but the racing did not stop there. Clay has been put down on the track surface for another Super DIRT Week. This will be the 50th running of the event since the first race in 1972. The event brings a...
Watch: Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer teams beats Baldwinsville behind 3 unanswered goals (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 23 Class A state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team downed Baldwinsville 3-1 on Thursday. The Bees (3-6) got on the board first when Audra Salvagani scored from just about 40 yards out with a little over 38 minutes remaining in the second half. The goal was Salvagani’s third of the season.
Which ACC basketball coaches will be on the hot seat this season? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, activity at Mike’s Mailbox is heating up. The question is which coaching seats will be heating up once the season gets underway?. I take a look at which ACC coaches will be...
New No. 1 in Class B in latest state girls volleyball poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its second biweekly girls volleyball rankings. Five Section III schools are ranked this week, and six teams are honorable mentions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
Trinity of running backs who wore No. 44 to be celebrated for Ring of Honor during N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two years after Syracuse University’s inaugural Ring of Honor class was unveiled, three of its five members will finally have an enshrinement ceremony during an upcoming SU football game. Running backs Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little — a legendary trinity to wear No....
Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
Section III girls tennis brackets released
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III girls tennis regular season is almost in the books and teams are about to set their sights on a Section III championship. With postseason matches set to begin Friday, Section III has released its playoffs brackets for Class A, B and C team championships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: where does Jim Boeheim rank among NCAA head coaches?
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim profiles as one of the best coaches in the NCAA. That’s no secret. Boeheim’s coaching resume remains the best out of current MBB coaches and one of the best of all-time: 998 regular season wins, a 48-28 record in March Madness, 41 total NCAA Tournament appearances, 10 Big East Regular Season Championships, 5 Big East Tournament Championships, a national championship in 2003, 3 total trips to the national title game, 4 additional appearances in the Final Four. Most impressive of all: between 1976 and 2022: just one year below .500 in the NCAA regular season. You can go on and on.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 in Section III football continues with 25 games on Friday. Check back throughout the night as we update scores during and after the games.
localsyr.com
Where and when to watch Syracuse University basketball on television this season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team will tip off the 2022-2023 season at home on Monday night November 7th, against Lehigh at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on the ACC Network Extra. Here is a full breakdown of the tv schedule and times...
orangefizz.net
Same ‘Ol Story: The Cuse Gone Fishing on Four Star Recruit Thomas Sorber
It’s never pleasing to sound like a broken record, but it’s rather easy to do so with SU’s recruiting trend. So instead of subjecting SU fans to another negative-heavy write-up about Jim Boeheim’s astounding zero recruits in the class of 2023, let’s advance forward to ’24. Specifically, a recruit whose recent success in the national rankings could spurn the Orange. It’s 6’9, 250-pound center Thomas Sorber.
Axe: Eric Coley leads from shadows in Syracuse secondary full of stars: ‘That’s Mr. Dependable’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football secondary has NFL-caliber talent at both starting cornerback positions in Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut, but it wasn’t one of those shining stars that put the final nail in SU’s 22-20 win over Virginia on Friday night. It was Eric...
Syracuse football is on the precipice of its first 5-0 start in 35 years (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The last time Syracuse football started a season 5-0, Don McPherson was quarterback. It was 1987, and the Orange beat Maryland, Rutgers, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech and then Missouri to start what would end up being an 11-0-1 season.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football is 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018 as they host Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wagner will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse Basketball: Projecting Orange’s overall record during 2022-23
I recently predicted that Syracuse basketball would end up sporting an 8-3 record during the non-conference portion of the Orange’s 2022-23 schedule. Honestly, on paper, this non-conference docket doesn’t look all that imposing, and I could see the ‘Cuse going 9-2 or even 10-1 over these 11 contests.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0