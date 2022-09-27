ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football lands the most physical WR in the 2023 class

The whole narrative that Georgia football doesn’t land elite receivers can finally get put to rest after 4-star Tyler Williams committed to the Dawgs on Tuesday night. Williams is one of the most elite receivers in the 2023 class, and he picked the Dawgs over Miami, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Five reasons Alabama will beat Arkansas

Face it, Arkansas is an underdog on Saturday and any body – meaning individual person, outlet, blog, podcast, whatever – picking Arkansas is one of three kind of people. Patronizing his or her listeners and/or readers Etenerally optimistic and picks Arkansas every game Wants to take a chance on making a lot of money via Las Vegas Most folks are taking Alabama. It’s the smart take. The safe take. That isn’t to say Arkansas cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the best college football matchup of the day. But it isn’t likely. Here are five reasons the Crimson Tide will likely stretch their...
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
Former Alabama Star Trolls Georgia Teammates Over Title Wins

Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Davis had some fun trolling some of his Georgia teammates on Thursday. Davis played on Alabama's 2017 National Championship team before he was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the NFL Draft. He ended up getting a nice package from the...
