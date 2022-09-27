Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS
Deion Sanders says he'd like for Jackson State to jump to the next level 'when we're ready." The post Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia football lands the most physical WR in the 2023 class
The whole narrative that Georgia football doesn’t land elite receivers can finally get put to rest after 4-star Tyler Williams committed to the Dawgs on Tuesday night. Williams is one of the most elite receivers in the 2023 class, and he picked the Dawgs over Miami, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Five reasons Alabama will beat Arkansas
Face it, Arkansas is an underdog on Saturday and any body – meaning individual person, outlet, blog, podcast, whatever – picking Arkansas is one of three kind of people. Patronizing his or her listeners and/or readers Etenerally optimistic and picks Arkansas every game Wants to take a chance on making a lot of money via Las Vegas Most folks are taking Alabama. It’s the smart take. The safe take. That isn’t to say Arkansas cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the best college football matchup of the day. But it isn’t likely. Here are five reasons the Crimson Tide will likely stretch their...
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors
With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury is Revealed
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung.
Former Alabama Star Trolls Georgia Teammates Over Title Wins
Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Davis had some fun trolling some of his Georgia teammates on Thursday. Davis played on Alabama's 2017 National Championship team before he was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the NFL Draft. He ended up getting a nice package from the...
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Why the NFL Has So Few Black Head Coaches
Jason Whitlock explains the real reason why the NFL has had so few Black head coaches over the years, as Jason doesn’t believe the common storyline of ‘racist’ NFL owners refusing to promote Black assistant coaches simply because of their skin color.
Mike McDaniel Addresses the Controversial Tua Tagovailoa Decision
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the team's handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hours after he experienced head and neck injuries on Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals days after experiencing a prior head injury.
Tonight’s NFL Game Is Super Important and Nobody’s Paying Attention
With so much at firepower and so much at stake, there really should be more hype around this game.
Drew Brees: Hiding Injuries Is Second Nature
He reminds us that the injury rate in the NFL is 100%, but head & neck injuries are rightfully handled differently now.
Tom Brady Evacuated Family Amid Catastrophic Hurricane Ian's Path
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have reportedly evacuated their family from their Tampa Bay home ahead of Hurricane Ian making its way through the city this week.
Drue Tranquill: We All Feel for Tua Tagovailoa
Los Angeles Chargers LB Drue Tranquill joins Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show.
Jason Whitlock: Joe Burrow Has the Colin Kaepernick 'QB-Killing Virus'
Jason Whitlock explains in more detail why he believes Joe Burrow has ‘Colin Kaepernick Disease’, with Whitlock calling it a ‘quarterback-killing virus’ that already ruined the careers of Kaepernick, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, and Josh Rosen.
College football schedule for 2022 season
2022 college football scheduleWeek 5, Sept. 30 Washington at UCLA Week 5, Oct. 1 Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh Louisville at Boston College NC State at Clemson Virginia at Duke Virginia Tech at North Carolina Wake Forest at Florida State Wagner at Syracuse Purdue at Minnesota Northwestern at Penn ...
Former Georgia Quarterback: Teams Aren't "Intimidated" By Alabama
With the way Georgia and Alabama are playing there's a good chance that the two teams once again face off for conference supremacy in the SEC Championship Game this year. But one former Georgia quarterback believes that this year's SEC title game would play out differently from the last few.
The Second Coming of Trevor Lawrence
Tonight on the Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, the two best friends talked about the second coming of Trevor Lawrence.
Julio Urías Shared Story About Being Heckled By Padres Fans
Julio Urías has been dominant in 2022 to say the least. Off the mound, Julio opened up in a recent article about his journey and struggles.
Tampa Mayor Addressed Status of Buccaneers Game After Hurricane Ian
Here is what Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said about Sunday night's scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium with Hurricane Ian ravaging Florida this week.
Why Current Championships Will Never Replace Your OG Championship Team
Today on Covino & Rich, the guys debate why your team winning a World Series when you’re an older fan, holds less magic compared to when you are younger!
Does the NFL Actually Care About It's Players?
Tonight on The Odd Couple, Chris & Rob react to Odell Beckham Jr’s tweet about players getting injured more often from non-contact incidents.
