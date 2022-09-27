$15K Reward Offered For Info On Five Suspects Who Robbed Montco Gun Store

Authorities are looking to identify five people who burglarized a gun shop in Lafayette Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. Photo Credit: ATF

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that helps authorities identify five suspects who robbed a gun store in Montgomery County over the weekend.

The masked group burglarized the Founding Fathers Outfitters gun shop on Ridge Pike in Lafayette Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

They were all dressed in hoodies and face masks and fled the scene in a newer model dark blue four-door Kia Forte, ATF officials said.

Authorities did not say how many guns were stolen or what kind they were.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).

