Collier County issues voluntary evacuations and shelter openings

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for those living in the immediate coastal areas, west and south of US Highway 41/Tamiami Trail, in low-lying flood-prone areas and mobile homes.

General Population Shelters will open at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, for those that elect to evacuate and do not have other options available to them.

The following Pet-Friendly General Population Shelters will be opening:

Oak Ridge Middle School, 14975 Collier Blvd, Naples

Corkscrew Middle School, 1165 Oil Well Rd, Naples

Golden Gate Middle School, 2701 48th Terrace SW. Naples

Immokalee Middle School, 401 North 9th ST, Immokalee

Those who plan to evacuate to emergency shelters should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding, and anything else they need to be comfortable.

Pet owners must bring their vaccination records, the appropriate size kennel for their animals, food, and water for a minimum of three days, bowls, and all supplies including waste bags and litter. Pets must remain leashed when taking them outside. Pet owners are responsible for picking up pet waste. There must always be a family member or caretaker of the pet present in the shelter.

Please visit www.colliercountyfl.gov or call 311 if you are within Collier County or (239) 252-8444 if you are out of the area for more information.