‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Seemingly Confirms She Was Fired Before Immediately Taking It Back

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is confusing fans with her social media activity. She posted a video on Friday, September 23 where she seemingly confirmed that she’d been fired from the Bravo reality series. But the following day, McSweeney immediately took back the comment. Will she be part of the RHONY cast in the upcoming reboot?

‘Real Housewives of New York’ star denies she was sent home early from ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 3

It’s been well over a year since McSweeney filmed RHONY Season 13. The show has been on hiatus while Andy Cohen and the producers revamp the series. So, during her RHONY break, McSweeney took the opportunity to be part of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 for Peacock.

However, while they filmed in Thailand over the summer, reports emerged on Twitter claiming that McSweeney had been “escorted forcibly off set” and “sent home early” during filming. She was also accused of throwing elephant dung at a castmate and being “banned from Thailand.”

But when Bravo By Gays reposted the claim on Instagram, McSweeney squashed the rumor by apologizing in the comments section for disappointing fans and not coming up with such an “iconic” move.

“I’m so sad it didn’t happen,” McSweeney joked.

Leah McSweeney has indicated twice that she’s not going back for season 14

Back in May — after Bravo announced they were rebooting RHONY for season 14 and spinning off a “Legacy” series with fan favorites — McSweeney said she didn’t think she would be “coming back” for another season.

After appearing in seasons 12 and 13, the fashion designer explained that she would be “bummed” to do the show again because her “second season was just not fun.”

“I mean, maybe the show’s not supposed to be fun, though I don’t know,” she said, per Page Six . “I want to have fun on my last season. But yeah, I just think, ‘OK, I’m not going back.’”

Then just recently, she seemingly confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning for the reboot via a TikTok video. In the clip, McSweeney was sarcastically advising future Housewives to avoid the mistakes she made on the show.

“As a former Real Housewife of New York , these are five things that I would never do,” the 40-year-old said, with a slight emphasis on “former.”

Fans immediately started speculating about McSweeney’s status in the cast after hearing her use the word “former.” The next day, she responded via her Instagram Stories with a clarification.

“OK, I was not trying to cause a commotion … I wasn’t trying to make some major announcement saying I’m a ‘former Housewife of New York.’ The show hasn’t been on, or it hasn’t filmed in a year and a half. So why would I call myself a Housewife? Just saying ‘former,’ it’s not a big deal,” McSweeney explained.

“I’m on the Ultimate Girls Trip and I’ll be at BravoCon , and I can’t wait to see everybody there” — Shabbat shalom.”

BravoCon 2022 takes place October 14 through 16 at The Javits Center in New York City. Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is now playing on Peacock.

