notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaker describes next year's flagship as 'best smartphone designed by Samsung' amid display bezel analysis
Only a few days have passed since @OnLeaks shared Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, supposedly calculated based on leaked CAD designs. Additionally, the leaker provided Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus renders, covered separately. Subsequently, @UniverseIce has analysed @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, highlighting a few differences between next year's flagship and the current Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Morefine S600: Powerful mini-PC arrives on Indiegogo with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK options from US$669
Morefine has finally started offering the S600, a mini-PC that the company previewed in August. To recap, the Morefine S600 comes in Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK flavours, two 45 W TDPs from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. In short, the pair are identical processors with 14-cores, 20 threads and Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) iGPUs. However, the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier, which the Core i9-12900H lacks.
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max
Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
Vivo X80 Pro Plus is officially cancelled, possibly to make way for the X90 Pro Plus instead
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Vivo's launch for the X80 and X80 Pro in early 2022 led to projections that it would also release their ultimate flagship counterpart, the X80 Pro Plus or Pro+, with the refreshed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OEM has just confirmed that it did indeed intend to make such leaks a reality - however, it has now changed its mind.
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
OPPO Reno8 5G smashes its way to #3 in the DxOMark battery rankings
OPPO's Reno8 has been confirmed as the world's new #3 smartphone - in terms of battery performance, according to DxOMark, that is. The new accolade has been conferred on the international version of this 2022 Android smartphone, which runs the Dimensity 1300 SoC in place of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of the China-only variant.
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
Rumor | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leak points to four-cluster CPU architecture led by Cortex-X3 Prime core with 3.2 GHz boost
Rumors indicate that the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a four-cluster CPU arrangement that includes a Cortex-X3 Prime core clocked at 3.2 GHz along with two Cortex-A715 and A710 cores each and three Cortex-A510 cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabbed on the TSMC 4 nm process and is touted to focus on improvements to performance and power efficiency.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet
Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
Star Labs unveils AMD/Intel-powered StarFighter Linux laptop
Star Labs has just unveiled that the company's upcoming StarFighter laptop will come with a generous set of hardware choices, the highlight being the ability to choose between AMD and Intel processors. The 16-inch machine will start at roughly US$900 and, depending on the configuration, can go all the way up to US$3,000.
Update | Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Update: Fiido has now responded to our queries and has confirmed that this 'new' X and the V2 "are different names for the same e-bike", and is thus the one with which its backers' rewards should be fulfilled. Original Article: Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version...
Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE makes Geekbench debut with a MediaTek SoC and 4 GB RAM
Evidence about Samsung working on a cheaper version of its popular Galaxy Tab S8 series emerged back in 2021. Little more was known about it other than its name, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and that it would feature a TFT panel. The tablet does not have a release date yet. Samsung will probably launch it without much fanfare in the coming weeks. Now, Galaxyclub.nl has uncovered yet another piece of the puzzle via a Geekbench listing.
