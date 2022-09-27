Read full article on original website
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 30, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Gray,Tommorris Deon – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; CI Paris Municipal Court Warrant; CI Paris Municipal Court Warrant. King,TyJhaun Zendrell – FAIL TO DISPLAY...
10 Jailed On Felony Warrants Sept. 20-29, 2022
At least 10 people have been jailed on felony warrants from Sept. 20-29, 2022, including a man booked in for the second time this week, and a man wanted in the Dallas area on robbery and stolen vehicle charges, according to arrest reports. Dakota Shane Weir was arrested in the...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Man Sentenced For Capital Murder
After deliberating for less than 20 minutes, a Lamar County jury has convicted James Henry Elrod III of Capital Murder. Elrod was charged with fatally shooting Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head and hiding their bodies in Hostetler’s house. Elrod reportedly admitted that he knocked both victims out before shooting them in the forehead. Because the prosecution did not seek the death penalty, Elrod was sentenced to Life without Parole.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 30, 2022
Paris Police responded 71 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 29, 2022. A follow-up on the arrest of Roderick Dewayne Scales that was reported on September 29, 2022…Due to the warrant that the officers were attempting to serve, the officers obtained a subsequent search warrant for the residence. While searching the residence in the 1300 block of NE 20th St., Officers located and seized approximately 5 ounces of crack cocaine, 5 ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, 7 handguns, and 2 assault rifles. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid
During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
ksstradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution
Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
eparisextra.com
Shaun Lucas’ bodycam footage released by Hunt County in Price Shooting
Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. The former Wolfe City police officer was acquitted of murder charges last Thursday.
eparisextra.com
Paris PD seize drugs and guns from search warrant of local residence
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Stew Fest Registation
If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank on October 22. The night before, Bob Evans Foods will host activities at Buford Park. The Friday night festivities include the appetizer contest and a concert by Dubb and the Love Machines following the home football game. To register for a cooking site, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office to conduct test of Emergency Warning System on Sept. 30
The testing will include the emergency warning sirens in the Powderly, Hopewell, Roxton, and Pattonville areas. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its monthly test of the Emergency Warning System on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. The testing will include the emergency warning sirens in the Powderly, Hopewell, Roxton, and Pattonville areas. Testing will be conducted if weather conditions permit.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
ketr.org
Fannin County joins Collin, Grayson, Rockwall counties with ban on outdoor burning
Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.
blackchronicle.com
Jonathan Price murder: Family watches bodycam video of shooting
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It’s been nearly every week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for homicide expenses within the loss of life of Jonathan Price. Monday night time, WFAA confirmed viewers police bodycam footage of the deadly shooting. And, for...
KXII.com
Police searching for missing Paris woman
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
KXII.com
Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the death of Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head. According to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Covid Update
The Paris – Lamar County Health District issued its latest report Tuesday on Covid in the county. It shows 95 active cases of the virus. There were 14 PCR positive tests and25 Antigen tests. No new fatalities were reported.
KXII.com
“Suspicious” package prompts early release at Whitewright ISD, officials find candy kisses
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Thursday morning Whitewright ISD called for backup from the Plano Police Department for a bomb squad after finding a suspicious package. “I didn’t know what was happening,” said Triniti King, an elementary school student at Whitewright ISD. “That was the first time something like that has ever happened to me.”
