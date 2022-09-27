This article includes renderings of an eighth-generation Toyota Celica created by independent designer Alexis Poncelet, who is neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. There might not be any space for a modern-day Celica to slot between the GR86 and the GR Supra sportscars in Toyota’s current lineup, but fans of the nameplate have been dreaming about a new generation for years. One of them is professional automotive designer Alexis Poncelet, who envisioned a new Celica, blessing it with the widebody treatment.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO