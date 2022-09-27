Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Do You Care That The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Only Has Four Cylinders?
There’s a horsepower war raging and Mercedes-AMG has just reached for the nuke button, delivering an all-new 2024 C63 S with so much muscle it makes its BMW M3 rival look like its competing in an entirely different market. With the help of hybrid assistance the latest C63 S...
Carscoops
Smit’s Gorgeous Oletha Coupe Is Now Offered With The E46 M3 Engine
Smith Vehicle Engineering’s gorgeous Oletha Coupe from last year can now be ordered with a bespoke version of BMW’s beloved S54 six-cylinder engine. So far, the Oletha Coupe has been available solely with a modified S65 4.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8. This engine is derived from the one of the E92 M3 GTS and pumps out in excess of 450 hp. The Oletha Coupe will be showcased with the newly-available S54 engine at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
Carscoops
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Has Performante’s 657 HP V8 But Prioritizes Luxury Over Handling
The Lamborghini Urus is dead. Long love the Lamborghini Urus S, which takes its place and borrows an improved version of Lambo’s twin-turbo V8 previously seen in the Urus Performante that set a record at Pikes Peak earlier this year. Where the original Urus made 641 hp (650 PS)...
Carscoops
Kia Increases The Price Of The Rio By $360 For 2023
Kia introduced a modest increase to the price of its entry level car, the Rio, for the 2023 model year. An increase in the destination fee, though, conceals the full extent of the price hike. Before destination, Kia has applied a $16,450 MSRP to the entry-level 2023 Rio, the LX...
Carscoops
A 145-Mile 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Sold For Over $200,000 On Bring A Trailer
When we hear about crazy-expensive Nissan GT-Rs, we often assume the car was a well-preserved R32, R33, or R34 GT-R. But that’s not the case with this R-35 GT-R, which sold for a whopping $205,000 on Bring A Trailer. To put that into perspective, despite only costing $70,000 when...
Carscoops
Would A New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Coupe Make Sense?
This article includes illustrations for a fictional Honda Civic Type R Coupe created by independent designer Sugar Chow. The renderings are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda. Honda hasn’t made a two-door Civic Type R since 2011 with the FN2, and hasn’t made one not designated as a hatchback...
Carscoops
Professional Designer Envisions A Modern 2025 Toyota Celica Tuned To The Bone
This article includes renderings of an eighth-generation Toyota Celica created by independent designer Alexis Poncelet, who is neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. There might not be any space for a modern-day Celica to slot between the GR86 and the GR Supra sportscars in Toyota’s current lineup, but fans of the nameplate have been dreaming about a new generation for years. One of them is professional automotive designer Alexis Poncelet, who envisioned a new Celica, blessing it with the widebody treatment.
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Renegade Drops Entry-Level Sport Trim, Goes 4WD Only For 2023
Jeep has introduced the 2023 Renegade, which features an assortment of relatively minor changes. One of the biggest updates is the elimination of the entry-level Sport trim, which started at $24,695 and was the only version available with front-wheel drive. While Jeep hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 model, the Sport’s death will likely cause sticker shock as the 2022 Renegade Latitude started at $29,540 and that’s now the base trim for 2023.
Carscoops
Super-Rare Lancia Delta Restomod By Automobili Amos Has A Shocking $650,000 Price Tag
The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of history’s most celebrated automobiles. One dreamer decided to “cut away all the fat” from the original car and his creation is the Automobili Amos Delta Futuristica. After its debut years ago one has popped up on the second-hand market with little more than delivery mileage.
Carscoops
Someone Imagined A 2023 BMW 7-Series Touring So You Don’t Have To
This articles includes renderings of a fictional BMW 7-Series Touring created by independent digital artist Theottle. The illustrations are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The new BMW 7-Series and the equivalent i7 are the ultimate flagships of the Bavarian sedan range. We all know that the more practical...
Carscoops
You Can Have Your Ford Mustang Completely Rebodied In Real Carbon Fiber
The Ford Mustang has slowly and subtly grown from an everyday pony car to a real powerhouse with upper trim levels that develop more than 750 hp (559 kW). Despite that, it’s never really garnered the same type of reverence that other high-end sports cars enjoy. Now, one company has decided to rectify that situation by offering a service where it replaces the stock body with real carbon fiber.
Carscoops
One-Off Ferrari SP51, 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, And 2023 BMW XM Label Red: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A new study from the NGO Transport & Environment has concluded that automotive industry emissions are, on average, 50 percent more than what is reported. According to the research, some automakers produce more CO2 than oil giants, with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance emitting nearly 10,000 tCO2e per million euros, and Honda, Ford, VW, Stellantis, and Hyundai all emitting more than the average of BP, Shell, and Exxon.
Carscoops
This Stunning Bugatti Divo Has Never Been Driven, Comes With A $10 Million Asking Price
There are just 40 examples of the Bugatti Divo in existence and given that all of them were quickly snapped up, the only way to know get one is through the used market. Getting one won’t come cheap, however. The following Divo has been listed up for sale from...
Carscoops
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
Carscoops
Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Nissan Sylvia S14, Porsche And VW Concepts
Gran Turismo announced the details of free update 1.23 today, and players will be able to drive three new exciting cars. They are the 2019 Volkswagen ID.R, the 1994 Nissan Silvia K’s Type S, and the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. You may remember the Volkswagen ID.R electric prototype...
Carscoops
2023 Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche IPO, And Citroen Oli Concept: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A major insurance company won’t pay for the repairs on a customer’s Tesla, leaving the owner with a damaged car after a no-fault accident and needing to fork out $2,100 to cover the cost. Apparently, non of the Tesla-approved body shops in the area will take Geico — the insurer that has denied the claim — customers as company is notorious for not covering the repair bills of Teslas.
Carscoops
BMW And Kith Partner Again For i4 M50 Special Edition Limited To 7 Examples
BMW has partnered with fashion brand Kith for the second time and has created two very special cars. The first will be a highly limited i4 M50, and the second is a modified 1972 BMW 1602. The new special edition of the i4 M50 will be limited to just seven...
Carscoops
Lordstown Begins Production Of The Endurance, Hopes To Deliver 50 Units In 2022
Lordstown Motors announced it started production of the Endurance at the Foxconn Ohio plant, with the first two vehicles rolling off the production line and a third one following shortly. Those are part of the initial batch of 500 vehicles, following homologation testing and certification processes that are already underway.
Carscoops
Next-Generation Honda NSX Will Be All-Electric – If It Gets The Green Light
A new generation of the Honda NSX could be on the cards and if launched, will be all-electric. Official word from the car manufacturer is that it is not planning a third generation of the NSX. However, vice president and Acura brand officer at American Honda, Jon Ikeda, is confident that an all-new model will get the go-ahead and serve as the perfect halo model for the brand’s shift to battery electric vehicles.
Carscoops
Toyota Ending Production Of The FJ Cruiser For the Middle East With 2023 ‘Final Edition’ Special
Toyota has announced that the end is near for the FJ Cruiser in the Middle East, confirming that it will be discontinued in December 2022. But before that happens, Toyota will introduce a special Final Edition. The FJ Cruiser has been sold in the Middle East since 2007 and has...
