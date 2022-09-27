ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
TechCrunch

Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round

The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space. Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Square#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Huobi Ventures Invests#Huobi Ventures
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups

Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

These Are The 10 Best-Performing Packaged Software Companies In 2022

The packaged software industry includes companies that offer multiple software programs bundled together to make a complete set. Microsoft Office, for example, is a packaged software as it includes many other applications, such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and others. The demand for packaged software is on the rise primarily...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise

Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
WORLD
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?

AirBnB and Atlassian are both down significantly from their 52-week high. AirBnB and Atlassian are both down close to 50% from their 52-week high. Sales for AirBnB grew by 57% Q/Q meanwhile sales for Atlassian grew 35% Q/Q. Valuation continues to be high for both stocks with AirBnB and Atlassian...
STOCKS
EWN

Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth

Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network

Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Crypto Startups Have A Responsibility To Bring Clarity, Then Execute Crypto Startup

One thing Binance did better than its competitors was to hire the right people with an innate understanding of branding and positioning on the market. The company then focused on reaching as wide a market as possible, in as little time as possible. With the benefit of hindsight, this was a tremendously successful move, although perhaps perceived as a gamble at the time.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.

Jabil, Inc is a blue-chip tech stock insulated from rising interest rates. The company just reported a strong quarter and favorable guidance. The stock pays a low but ultra-safe yield and just initiated a robust buyback plan. With interest on a meteoric rise to levels not seen in 2 decades...
STOCKS

