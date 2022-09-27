Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
TechCrunch
Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round
The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space. Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the...
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
TechCrunch
Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups
Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Best-Performing Packaged Software Companies In 2022
The packaged software industry includes companies that offer multiple software programs bundled together to make a complete set. Microsoft Office, for example, is a packaged software as it includes many other applications, such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and others. The demand for packaged software is on the rise primarily...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
Over 275 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
ValueWalk
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
AirBnB and Atlassian are both down significantly from their 52-week high. AirBnB and Atlassian are both down close to 50% from their 52-week high. Sales for AirBnB grew by 57% Q/Q meanwhile sales for Atlassian grew 35% Q/Q. Valuation continues to be high for both stocks with AirBnB and Atlassian...
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network
Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
ValueWalk
Crypto Startups Have A Responsibility To Bring Clarity, Then Execute Crypto Startup
One thing Binance did better than its competitors was to hire the right people with an innate understanding of branding and positioning on the market. The company then focused on reaching as wide a market as possible, in as little time as possible. With the benefit of hindsight, this was a tremendously successful move, although perhaps perceived as a gamble at the time.
ValueWalk
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Jabil, Inc is a blue-chip tech stock insulated from rising interest rates. The company just reported a strong quarter and favorable guidance. The stock pays a low but ultra-safe yield and just initiated a robust buyback plan. With interest on a meteoric rise to levels not seen in 2 decades...
NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency In DeFi Ecosystem With Great Potential – Dogeliens and Aave
Every day, more people are choosing to participate in the cryptocurrency market. These new investors continue to be drawn in by the numerous projects and emerging features. Some industries within the bitcoin industry are increasing and becoming household names. In the past several years, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has made significant...
decrypt.co
Crypto Gaming Will 'Bring 100 Million People Into Web3': Framework Ventures Co-Founder
The crypto market may be in its tenth month of the downtrend, but for Michael Anderson, the co-founder of Framework Ventures, this time represents possibly the best opportunity to invest in new startups and projects. Framework Ventures entered the scene in 2019 amid the previous bear market, and such conditions,...
dailyhodl.com
Second Largest Stablecoin by Market Cap Expands to Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and These Three ETH Rivals
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says it intends to make the second largest stablecoin by market cap available on five additional blockchain ecosystems. The digital financial technology firm says that USDC will be available on layer-1 blockchains Arbitrum One, NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year.
Comments / 0