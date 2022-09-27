ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears HC Matt Eberflus explains why Lucas Patrick got start at RG, not Teven Jenkins

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears offensive line has been thrown into flux as Lucas Patrick recovers from a broken thumb. Patrick, brought in to serve as center, has been rotating at right guard with Teven Jenkins through the first three games.

Jenkins has been solid at right guard since moving from tackle, but he hasn’t had an opportunity to play a full game at the position.

While Jenkins started the first two games at right guard, Patrick got the start last Sunday against the Texans. Patrick played 65% of the reps compared to Jenkins’ 35%, which was less of a 50-50 split from the first two weeks.

Head coach Matt Eberflus explained that Patrick got the start (and most of the reps) because he had a better week of practice than Jenkins. Eberflus indicated Jenkins didn’t have a great practice Wednesday.

While practice is important, performing on game day is even more important. And it was clear that Jenkins was the better option at right guard, where he earned strong marks in pass protection (77.9) and run blocking (72.9), per Pro Football Focus. Elsewhere, Patrick struggled in pass protection (32.6) and run blocking (44.7).

Through three games, Patrick is the team’s lowest-graded offensive lineman with a 52.1 overall and a pass blocking mark of 42.2, according to PFF. Meanwhile, Jenkins is the highest-graded Bears offensive lineman with a 71.7 mark (tied with Cody Whitehair). His pass blocking grade, while not great, is higher at 57.2.

Eventually, Patrick will move back to center and Jenkins will assume the role of right guard on a full-time basis. But when that’ll happen remains to be seen, although Patrick was spotted snapping the ball at practice last week.

