El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Roxy's Friday Forecast: Expect some sprinkles today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect minimal rain chances for today before a cold front moves in next week.💧 💧 💧. I did want to start of with an update on Hurricane Ian which was weakened into a tropical storm has now established back into a hurricane Category 1. It is not looking too good for the East Coast they are going to be severely impacted over the weekend. So far there has been up to 2.5 million people that have lost power due to this storm. Below is a look of the radar taken at 9am Friday morning.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy's Thursday Forecast: Slight rain chances for your Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect another seasonal day with dry conditions before rain chances pick up tomorrow.☁️☁️☁️. I did want to start of with an update on Hurricane Ian which has now weakened into a tropical storm which is very good news, it looks like the worst of that storm has passed through. However, Central Florida was severely impacted overnight, so far there has been up to 2 million people that have lost power, below is a look of the radar taken at 9am Thursday morning.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

A Few Drops Friday; Beautiful Weekend; Mid-Week Cold Front Drops Highs to 70s — Your 9-Day Forecast

My son Mason gave me a tour of his school, the Texas Tech Paul Foster School of Medicine. It’s a lovely campus right across from University Medical Center. Like the pic below, we’ll see a lot of clouds on Friday with a chance for a few drops here and there. Do you love much cooler weather? Oh, it’s coming this week. Here’s your forecast…
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Salvation Army prepares portable kitchen for Florida, how you can help

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army in El Paso has a portable kitchen unit on standby ready to be sent to areas hit by hurricane Ian. The unit is equipped to feed 500 to 1,500 people a day and the Salvation Army has several personnel trained for serving in natural disasters that would assist the local efforts in Florida, explained Joanna Estrada, public relations manager of The Salvation Army in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New patio bar and food truck park to open in spring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April. Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash on Gateway E near I-10 and McRae

EL PASO, Texas -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash in east El Paso. The crash appears to be at the McRae and Gateway east intersection. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

American Red Cross in El Paso response to hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – American Red Cross volunteers in El Paso are also helping out those who were affected by hurricane Ian. Organizers say volunteers will be handing out food, water and other supplies. One volunteer we spoke with talked about some of the challenges they face while helping people during natural disasters.
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KVIA

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
EL PASO, TX

