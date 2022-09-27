Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Expect some sprinkles today
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect minimal rain chances for today before a cold front moves in next week.💧 💧 💧. I did want to start of with an update on Hurricane Ian which was weakened into a tropical storm has now established back into a hurricane Category 1. It is not looking too good for the East Coast they are going to be severely impacted over the weekend. So far there has been up to 2.5 million people that have lost power due to this storm. Below is a look of the radar taken at 9am Friday morning.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Slight rain chances for your Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect another seasonal day with dry conditions before rain chances pick up tomorrow.☁️☁️☁️. I did want to start of with an update on Hurricane Ian which has now weakened into a tropical storm which is very good news, it looks like the worst of that storm has passed through. However, Central Florida was severely impacted overnight, so far there has been up to 2 million people that have lost power, below is a look of the radar taken at 9am Thursday morning.
El Paso News
A Few Drops Friday; Beautiful Weekend; Mid-Week Cold Front Drops Highs to 70s — Your 9-Day Forecast
My son Mason gave me a tour of his school, the Texas Tech Paul Foster School of Medicine. It’s a lovely campus right across from University Medical Center. Like the pic below, we’ll see a lot of clouds on Friday with a chance for a few drops here and there. Do you love much cooler weather? Oh, it’s coming this week. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
El Paso News
Salvation Army prepares portable kitchen for Florida, how you can help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army in El Paso has a portable kitchen unit on standby ready to be sent to areas hit by hurricane Ian. The unit is equipped to feed 500 to 1,500 people a day and the Salvation Army has several personnel trained for serving in natural disasters that would assist the local efforts in Florida, explained Joanna Estrada, public relations manager of The Salvation Army in El Paso.
New patio bar and food truck park to open in spring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April. Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place […]
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
KVIA
Crash on Gateway E near I-10 and McRae
EL PASO, Texas -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash in east El Paso. The crash appears to be at the McRae and Gateway east intersection. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
El Paso News
American Red Cross in El Paso response to hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – American Red Cross volunteers in El Paso are also helping out those who were affected by hurricane Ian. Organizers say volunteers will be handing out food, water and other supplies. One volunteer we spoke with talked about some of the challenges they face while helping people during natural disasters.
KVIA
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
El Paso News
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on KTSM 9 News on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso residents can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTSM 9 News and on ktsm.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of...
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
wfxrtv.com
Advocates fear shooting of migrants in West Texas was ‘vigilante’ justice
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
Who Knew Hamburgers Were Invented In Texas? Here Are EP’s Best
Texas has a lot to be proud of and here is one more thing to add to the list. With the exception of some vegetarians, pretty much everybody loves a good burger. With cheese or without ... around El Paso and throughout the southwest, 'ya gotta add some green chili too ... pretty much anything can go on a burger.
