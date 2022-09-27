EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Expect minimal rain chances for today before a cold front moves in next week.💧 💧 💧. I did want to start of with an update on Hurricane Ian which was weakened into a tropical storm has now established back into a hurricane Category 1. It is not looking too good for the East Coast they are going to be severely impacted over the weekend. So far there has been up to 2.5 million people that have lost power due to this storm. Below is a look of the radar taken at 9am Friday morning.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO