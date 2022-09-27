Read full article on original website
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaker describes next year's flagship as 'best smartphone designed by Samsung' amid display bezel analysis
Only a few days have passed since @OnLeaks shared Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, supposedly calculated based on leaked CAD designs. Additionally, the leaker provided Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus renders, covered separately. Subsequently, @UniverseIce has analysed @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, highlighting a few differences between next year's flagship and the current Galaxy S22 Ultra.
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Variable aperture camera flagship arrives in Europe at Apple iPhone 14 Pro prices
Huawei has introduced the Mate 50 series internationally, having already presented the flagship smartphones in China. Billed as a marker for the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Mate smartphones, the Mate 50 series consists of the Mate 50, Mate 50E, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and the Mate 50 Pro. However, Huawei has only decided to release the Mate 50 Pro outside China, for the time being.
Every laptop maker should follow HP's lead and make more support videos
Simple upgrades like adding more RAM or storage are straightforward in many cases. On some laptops, however, the process can range from simple to unnecessarily difficult depending on the model. Worse yet, most manufacturers don't offer any guides or tips as they'd rather upsell consumers more expensive configurations instead. This is why the latest support video from HP has us pleasantly surprised.
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
OPPO Reno8 5G smashes its way to #3 in the DxOMark battery rankings
OPPO's Reno8 has been confirmed as the world's new #3 smartphone - in terms of battery performance, according to DxOMark, that is. The new accolade has been conferred on the international version of this 2022 Android smartphone, which runs the Dimensity 1300 SoC in place of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of the China-only variant.
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max
Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet
Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
Xiaomi confirms October 4 launch event presumably for the Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Android Business Chinese Tech Smartwatch Smartphone Tablet. After launching the Xiaomi 12S series in China back in July, Xiaomi is finally set for what may be its last major global launch event for the year. The company has now confirmed a launch date for next week, with a slew of devices expected to be unveiled then.
Morefine S600: Powerful mini-PC arrives on Indiegogo with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK options from US$669
Morefine has finally started offering the S600, a mini-PC that the company previewed in August. To recap, the Morefine S600 comes in Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK flavours, two 45 W TDPs from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. In short, the pair are identical processors with 14-cores, 20 threads and Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) iGPUs. However, the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier, which the Core i9-12900H lacks.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: First renders show camera design inspiration from Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung may be months away from releasing the Galaxy S23 series, but leaker @OnLeaks has already obtained CAD files for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Typically, leaks this early should be treated with extreme caution, but @OnLeaks' reputation precedes him at this point. For example, @OnLeaks recently leaked details about the OnePlus 11 Pro, which we covered separately.
